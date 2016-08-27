Book review: A life lived, and sometimes regretted

By Jennifer Senior / NY TIMES NEWS SERVICE

In 1950 psychoanalyst Erik Erikson proposed that we tender, fallible humans pass through eight stages of development, each defined by a different conflict. The final stage: Ego Integrity Versus Despair.

Cheering terminology, I know.

The idea is that when we’re older, we face an existential reckoning: We can either make peace with our choices, dunderheaded as some might have been, or we can spend our final years in a hair shirt of our own regrets.

Though Ian Brown never says it outright, this struggle lies at the heart of Sixty: A Diary of My Sixty-First Year, a great, fat rosebush of a book that’s beautiful and pungent and, at moments, deceptively prickly.

In his preface, Brown says that he wrote this book — which is exactly what the subtitle declares, a diary starting on the day of his 60th birthday and concluding on his 61st — because “original, truthful, sad but amused, authentic writing on the subject of getting older is in quite short supply.”

He’s right. As I read Sixty, I kept thinking, why have so few people done this well? It really is a splendid idea, a frank account of getting older. (There was Nora Ephron’s delightful I Feel Bad About My Neck, but she turned aging into a comedy of manners, for the most part.) Brown, a highly regarded journalist in Canada and author of The Boy in the Moon — a moving, unsparing memoir about his disabled son — is well suited to the task, taking a microscope to his grizzling soul and reporting everything he sees, even the bacteria crabbing along its surface.

THE BAD BITS OF BEING 60

He writes about sex. His fantasies, jealousies, occasional combustive failures: “The engine’s turning over, but the alternator won’t catch.” He writes about memory, particularly the middle-age brain termites that make you scramble dates, grope for words, delay your departure from the house: “Clothes. Wallet. Keys. Phone. Phone? Keys? Wallet? Book bag. Yes. Out the door. Forgot the car keys. Back in.”

He writes about his newfound neuroses, which he knows are not becoming. “I spend an embarrassing amount of time every single day,” he writes, “thinking about who is younger than me, and who is older.” The preoccupation drives him to Web sites that compile names of fellow 60-year-olds. When he discovers that Vladimir Putin is one, he’s no longer impressed. “Hitler,” he writes, “was only 49 when he invaded Poland.”

And his body! Brown has plantar fasciitis, which means his heels hurt a lot. He takes eyedrops to prevent glaucoma. He develops rashes easily (“I look like Spider-Man’s costume”); he wears hearing aids (“appallingly unsexy”); his skin blooms with age spots, which appear “with such speed and frequency I feel like a special effect — the man who is turning sepia before his photograph can.”

But the questions he really addresses — the substantive, tricky ones that give this book both its prickle and its pith — are Eriksonian in nature. “At 60, after all,” Brown writes, “you are suddenly looking into the beginning of the end, the final frontier where you will either find the thing your heart has always sought, which you have never been able to name, or you won’t.”

Mistakes at this stage seem devilishly hard to reverse. It jars Brown to realize that he may no longer have time to get around to everything he wished to do, a notion his young self blithely took for granted.