US Federal Reserve takes on diversity — one Fed bank board member at a time

By Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir / Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON

The US Federal Reserve, long criticized for being too white and male, crossed a substantial milestone last year: For the first time in its 107-year history, white men held fewer than half of board seats at the Fed’s 12 regional outposts.

The shift, reinforced in January with a fresh round of appointments, has drawn little notice outside the Fed itself, but it is a window into how the US central bank is setting the table for change among top policymakers, where progress toward diversity has been slow.

The push has been driven by the Fed’s own acknowledgement that its leaders do not look like the nation for which they set monetary policy, and by political pressure to fix that, according to interviews with several current and former Fed policymakers.

It also reflects, they said, the conviction that bringing a broader slice of the US into the Fed’s boardrooms will result in a keener grasp of economic conditions and better policy decisions.

Board members are not policymakers themselves, but they share their perspectives on the economy in regular meetings with each of the 12 bank presidents who, along with five Fed policymakers in Washington, set the nation’s interest rates.

They matter because the boards, or more precisely the two-thirds of directors who are not bankers, hire Fed bank presidents.

Among this particularly influential boardroom subset, white men are now outnumbered by women and minorities by more than two to one, a Reuters analysis shows.

“That’s an area where we could make that commitment to having more women, more minorities very visibly effective in a short period of time,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said. “There’s been a real sea change.”

As of Jan. 1, 64 of the 108 directors at all 12 Federal Reserve banks were women, or men of African-American, Hispanic, Asian or Native American descent. In 2015, 70 of the 108 were white men.

Six of each nine-member board are supposed to represent the public and are often local leaders in business, education or labor, with three appointed by the Fed’s Washington-based Board of Governors and three by local bankers.

Among the remaining three directors, who represent banks and are by law barred from taking part in choosing Fed presidents, the majority remains white and male, and none are non-white women.

Even so, the Fed’s boards overall are more diverse than corporate America. Women constitute 26 percent of directors at S&P 500 Index companies, according to a report in May last year from Spencer Stuart.

At the top 200 companies, minorities accounted for 19 percent of directors. Boards at big US banks are 30 percent female and 20 percent minority, a report published last month by US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Democrats showed.

On the Fed’s boards, 41 percent are women, and 29 percent are minorities, the Reuters review found.

Fed banks have long sought directors from a range of industries and places, but in 2011, an audit by the US Government Accountability Office found “limited” representation of women and minorities on Fed bank boards.

Among its recommendations was that the Fed Board direct the banks to pick directors who are not necessarily chief executive officers.

“Once you realize that people at high levels in an organization can be perfectly good board members for you, that does increase the pool of candidates,” said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, whose bank has made some of the biggest strides in diversity in the past five years.