Walter Lohman On Taiwan: Free trade: A worthy legacy of Madam President

Negotiation of a US-Taiwan FTA is something that American friends of the “beautiful island” have been talking about for a really long time. What has changed that makes it worth another run?

Well, first, let’s talk about what hasn’t changed.

When Heritage Foundation analysts first proposed an FTA with Taiwan in 1987, they touted Taiwan’s status as America’s sixth largest trading partner. As for Taiwan, it traded more with the US than any other country in the world. Today, Taiwan is still in the top ten of US trading partners, while the US is Taiwan’s second largest.

In 1995 — the first year of Heritage’s Index of Economic Freedom — Taiwan ranked the 6th freest economy in the world, out of 101. Last year, it ranked 10th out of 180.

Now, that’s a darn good, sustained record of economic achievement.

Yet, the numbers have always failed in persuading Washington about the value of an FTA.

Proponents have made a geopolitical case. The US cannot afford to have Taiwan absorbed by China. Period. To prevent that, Taiwan needs to diversify its economic partners. Because the biggest difference between now and 30 years ago is Taiwan’s excessive economic dependence on China.

Partly, this is natural. China is going to be Taiwan’s biggest trading partner for many reasons, most notably proximity. Free traders in the US are not looking to subvert naturally occurring interaction between these two economies. They just want trade to take its normal, market-directed course.

The problem is that when the region is being stitched together with formal trading arrangements that exclude Taiwan, when China offers unmatched incentives to Taiwanese investors, trade (and the influence that comes with it) tilts toward China more than it should. An FTA with the US, and the example its sets for others, would help rebalance this equation.

But alas, geopolitics have not convinced American leaders either.

In fact, from China’s accession to the WTO until the election of President Trump, their overriding impulse has been to avoid offending China. If that meant no FTA with Taiwan, well, then, no FTA.

Besides, there are always so many other things on America’s trade agenda. Bush negotiated FTAs with Singapore, Australia, and South Korea. Under Obama, there was TPP. The Trump administration opened trade disputes with South Korea, Japan, and India.

Then there is China. Sure, the administration’s attention to China has been uncomfortable for Beijing. There are many in Washington, and in Taipei for that matter, who celebrate this. But the attention to China has also sucked all the oxygen out of the government offices necessary to negotiate an agreement.

Herein, however, lies opportunity.

Criticize the phase one China deal all you want. But pro-China-trade or anti-China-trade, there is a reality here that is good for Taiwan. The temperature of the US-China economic relationship has cooled and will likely remain cool through the US election. It may be stable for the next 2 years — given the structure that has been put in place, e.g., the phasing of future negotiations and new regular consultations.

Add to this the settlement of differences with South Korea and Japan, and passage of USMCA, and it means new government resources are available. The US will use these to reach an FTA with the UK, and now, it looks like, with Kenya.