Transitional justice has just begun

By Thomas Shattuck

Before the 73rd anniversary of the 228 Incident, the Transitional Justice Commission launched its database of people who went on trial during the White Terror era. The release of this database is a significant step in Taiwan’s transitional justice journey — for the first time, people can view a victim’s legal path through the Chinese Nationalist Pary’s (KMT) authoritarian judicial system all in one place.

The database’s inclusion of judges and prosecutors puts names and faces to perpetrators of the corrupt system. Survivors, family members and researchers now have access to important data that show how the KMT’s system of oppression functioned, because the database traces every step of the process.

While this development is important for Taiwan’s continued democratic development and for peoples’ healing, it also shows that the work of the commission must continue into President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second term.

According to the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), the commission is supposed to wrap up its investigations and write a report with recommendations by May. The law states that it has two years to “submit a hardcopy mission conclusion report to the premier” and that it “shall include a complete investigation report, a planning proposal and concrete implementation measures.”

This database is not the legally mandated report, so the commission still has much work to do on that front before the deadline. Still, it does not look like the its work can be completed in the remaining time.

The commission was established in May 2018, so it is reaching the legal end of its life. However, the law allows for an extension: “If there is a need to enact or amend any law or regulation, the commission shall also submit a proposed draft at that same time. If the commission is unable to complete its work within two years, it may report to the premier and request an extension; each extension shall be no longer than one year.”

The commission should seek an extension.

The new database’s shortcomings show why an extension is necessary: It does not include victims whose cases and lives did not make it to trial, the interrogation process, the monitoring and disappearance of individuals, and victims of the 228 Incident. Not everyone was “lucky” enough to have a trial.

Members of the commission openly acknowledge that the database does not include these aspects due to time and funding issues.

National Human Rights Museum director Chen Chun-hung (陳俊宏) said: “The establishment of the database is only the first step, and we hope that data on agents of the state and efforts to monitor the movements of the public will also be made public to catalogue historical facts.”

An additional database would paint a more complete picture of the extent of the White Terror’s reach.

The mission of the commission cannot be finished without a complete database of this information. Some information might never be found due to the destruction of documents, but judges and prosecutors were not the only perpetrators during the authoritarian period.

Taiwanese know some perpetrators now, but not the members of the intelligence and security services who took victims to trial or members of the military who staffed prisons or executed victims. Spies in the workplace and in universities and schools are still not known, either.