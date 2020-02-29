Behind Europe’s Green Deal is a quiet campaign by hidden power brokers

By Laura Millan Lombrana and Ewa Krukowska / Bloomberg

On her first day in office, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stood in front of world leaders at a UN climate conference in Madrid and promised to make Europe the world’s first carbon neutral continent within the next 30 years.

“The European Green Deal is Europe’s new growth strategy,” she said.

That made Paul Polman smile. A former CEO of Unilever, 63-year-old Polman is part of a network of climate activists who in 2017 began lobbying the highest levels of EU leadership to make climate change a major policy focus.

“Momentum is building faster than we thought,” he said in an interview a few weeks after the conference. “We can still make these transformations work if we want to.”

In her speech, Von der Leyen said that the plan would not only position Europe at the forefront of the fight to limit global warming, it would also drive a new wave of economic development and help bind the continent together.

She has since described the proposal as a moonshot, but it is considerably more than that. The EU would need to mobilize as much as 260 billion euros (US$286 billion) annually over the next decade to build green infrastructure. That is not an Apollo space program — that is one Apollo program per year, and it is just part of what the Green Deal will entail.

Three years ago, this would have all seemed far-fetched at best. Progressive politics was in a worldwide slump. US President Donald Trump was taking office. Britain had just voted to quit the EU and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was limping into a re-election campaign, wounded by her decision to help refugees flooding into Europe from the wars in the Middle East. Climate policy risked being swept up in the backlash against immigrants and bureaucrats.

“I was afraid that people would think we wanted to attack their way of life, take their cars, impose eco-taxes and limit their access to consumer products,” said Laurence Tubiana, another member of the activist network who also helped broker the Paris Agreement in 2015.

This was not their first attempt at influencing European policy. The group coalesced over three decades, made up of those who were frustrated at world leaders’ lack of progress against climate change.

Some — like Tubiana, who now runs the European Climate Foundation, and Teresa Ribera, who last month became deputy prime minister of Spain — are public figures. Others, like Polman, had distinguished careers in the private sector. They even had high-level allies in countries that oppose efforts to fight climate change and were already at work connecting scientists and policy experts with heads of state, central bankers, and even religious and military leaders.

However, this time they had momentum behind them. The Davos, Switzerland, crowd had started to draw attention to the looming climate catastrophe and powerful individuals, such as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Pope Francis, had started to speak out.

With EU parliamentary elections coming up last year, there was no time to waste. A quirk in the European political calendar meant that a new parliament, a new European Commission and a new European Central Bank chief would be taking over almost at the same time — a total political reset.

So in 2017 the network started to move. With Tubiana at its helm and Polman on its board, the European Climate Foundation ran private polls to reinforce the idea that environmental issues figure near the top of younger voters’ concerns. The activists then took those numbers to members of the European Parliament. Climate policy could address not just global warming, but also a whole raft of challenges that establishment parties had been wrestling with, from unemployment to disenchantment with the European project.