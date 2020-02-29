Reconstructuring military villages

By Miao Cheng-hsi 繆正西

The preservation of Gonghe New Village (共和新村) in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) is probably the most complicated among the nation’s reconstruction projects for military dependents’ villages.

In July 2018, 41 buildings in the village, which were built as dormitories for military officials during the Japanese colonial era, were granted cultural heritage status and listed as “historical buildings” by the Pingtung County Government’s cultural assets review committee. That meant all buildings should be kept, but the villagers who had not moved out were still not satisfied.

The Taipei Times on July 27 that year quoted resident Wang Li-hao (王立皓) as saying that the international understanding is that “a cultural heritage site should cover an entire cultural entity, which includes residents who have lived on a site for many years; it should not just refer to buildings.”

Wang was not particularly happy about the decision, because listing the buildings as cultural assets meant that the eviction of residents would continue.

As a fourth-generation resident of the village, Wang said that gaining cultural asset status to prevent the buildings from being demolished was just the first step, and that there was still a long way to go to before they could fulfill their ultimate wish — to spend their final years in the house where they were born.

Soon after the end of the Lunar New Year holiday last month, Wang expressed concern about a lawsuit filed by the Ministry of National Defense against the village’s community development association, demanding that the land and property be returned. A second court session is to be held next month.

Wang said that during a recent out-of-court mediation, the ministry’s lawyers took a tough stance.

The association is located in the village’s class-1 dorm building, which was damaged by fire a dozen years ago.

It was the association that raised funds and repaired the building, and although official documents about the project were exchanged between residents and the military at the time, the military did not provide a single cent for the restoration, Wang said.

This is a matter of difference in understanding between the government and the implementation of laws on one hand, and residents and expectations on the other. The question is if it would be possible to reach a compromise and find a solution that satisfies both parties.

There were also protests at Jianye New Village (建業新村) in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營), but the Jianye residents achieved better results. At the time, resident representatives came to me for advice, and I suggested that they reach an agreement with the government that once the land and buildings have been returned, the government should sublet the houses to tenants, who should also be responsible for maintaining them.

Under the agreement, the original residents should have priority to rent the houses, and they should pay the rent on time and fulfill their obligation to maintain the properties.

In April last year, the Kaohsiung City Government approved the applications of seven households in Jianye for certification allowing them to be operated as bed and breakfasts. I have not inquired whether my advice had any influence over this decision.

The preservation of former military dependents’ dorms should not be disconnected from the idea of repurposing and revitalizing the area. The three parties involved — the ministry, the local government and residents — need to sit down and talk, put themselves in each other’s shoes and join efforts to come up with a solution that satisfies the greatest public interest. This is the way to create benefits for all.