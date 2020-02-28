How India can get growth back on track

By Noah Smith / Bloomberg Opinion

India has more than one-sixth of the world’s population and is still a poor nation, so what happens in India is incredibly important for the welfare of the human race.

For a long time, good things were happening in India.

Cautious pro-business reforms in 1980s were followed by the dismantling of much of the nation’s overbearing regulatory state in the 1990s and 2000s. At the end of a long boom, India was five times richer per capita than in 1980.

Although the gains tended to go to a small slice of the population, India managed to make great strides against extreme poverty. It is no longer the nation with the largest number of very poor people — that dubious distinction goes to Nigeria. Development has meant food, shelter and sanitation for hundreds of millions of Indians.

However, this good news is old news. The nation has entered a major economic slowdown: The growth number probably understates the magnitude of the slump.

Industrial production has shrunk over the past few months, as has the production of capital goods. Electricity generation has also slowed by more than GDP growth.

A series of interest-rate cuts has failed to stop the decline. India has real interest rates of minus-2.2 percent, lower than other developing Asian countries, suggesting that monetary policy is not going to be the answer.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since last summer been engaging in structural reforms — cutting taxes, opening up the nation to more investment and privatizing industries — but, although these might help in the long run, they have failed to stem the recessionary tide.

Diagnosing the cause of the crisis has been difficult. In a new paper, economists Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman argue that the root of the problem is not a shortage of aggregate demand, or even Modi policy blunders such as demonetization, taking currency out of circulation.

Instead, imbalances in the nation’s growth model have led to a buildup of bad assets in the financial system, they said.

Before the financial crisis of 2008-2009, India’s exports were growing robustly, but in about 2011-2012, when export growth slowed as a result of the crisis, investment fell, corporate profits were squeezed and business loans began to go bad, they said.

A rise in troubled loans on bank balance sheets should have caused a recession, but India’s economy was saved by a combination of falling oil prices, a boom in shadow banking and government stimulus.

These gave the economy a lift by causing consumption to rise while also creating a housing bubble, the economists said, but banks became ever-more exposed to real estate.

Now, India’s housing bubble has burst, with prices starting to fall as unsold inventory piles up, Subramanian and Felman said.

That is adding to the stock of bad loans on bank balance sheets — which had never really recovered from the souring of corporate loans a decade earlier — while also putting stress on the shadow banking system.

This was the cause of last year’s abrupt drop in lending, they said.

So to get India’s economy going again, bank balance sheets need to be cleaned up. Modi has been merging government-owned banks, but there is much more that can be done.

Similar to what the US Federal Reserve did in the US after 2008, the Reserve Bank of India should engage in quantitative easing to purchase loans from banks and shadow banks.