Chinese businesses waking up to world’s biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor / Thomson Reuters Foundation, KUALA LUMPUR

The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the “pink yuan” and more liberal attitudes among young people, but the government remains unmoved.

China’s gay economy is worth US$300 billion to US$500 billion annually, reaching about 70 million people, marketing research firm Daxue Consulting said, making it the biggest gay and transgender market in the world in terms of population.

“Young Chinese people do appear to be opening up and accepting LGBT+ culture,” said Allison Malmsten, a China analyst at the Shanghai-based company. “The LGBT+ market in China has a lot of untapped potential.”

Homosexuality has been legal in China since 1997 and the nation’s largest organization for psychiatrists stopped classifying it as a mental disorder in 2001.

However, same-sex marriage is not recognized and most LGBT+ people fear coming out to their families because of stigma.

An online advert showing a man bringing his partner home to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his family last month went viral across China, sparking positive responses among the LGBT+ community for helping break taboos in the conservative country.

The video by China’s Alibaba Group, which specializes in e-commerce sites, is part of a growing trend, largely led by technology firms targeting millennials aged 23 to 38, and gay and trans consumers, industry and LGBT+, analysts said.

“Many of these companies have young consumers and showing inclusivity simply makes an ad memorable,” Malmsten said. “Look at the buzz created from the Alibaba advert — netizens and media spreading the advertisement all over, and at no extra cost for the company.”

Internet search giant Baidu, e-commerce company Dangdang and ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing have also promoted LGBT+ friendly adverts in the past few years.

The government often censors news, TV shows and films that touch on LGBT+ issues in the name of “family values,” while media companies self-censor, gay rights activists have said.

China scrubbed at least 10 scenes with gay references from 2018’s Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody about British musician Freddie Mercury.

“If we want to achieve a friendly and inclusive social environment, we need much more LGBTQ images on TV and in newspapers for [help] changing the law and social norms,” Yi Yang of the China Rainbow Media Awards said.

“LGBTQ+ issues are becoming more and more invisible,” said Yi, whose organization works to improve gay and trans coverage.

However, companies looking to carve out a slice of the country’s pink economy must tread carefully. Subtlety is key.

“These ads, for the most part, do not outright voice support for same-sex couples, rather include them as an element in advertisements being accepted by others,” Malmsten said.

A Cathay Pacific Airways advert that showed a same-sex couple holding hands on a beach was last year banned in a government-run airport and metro stations in Hong Kong, which has been rocked by months of pro-democracy protests.

The ban was later reversed after an online backlash by LGBT+ activists, local media reported.

Social media is harder to police, leading to a trickle of gay-friendly online adverts that target a specific audience.

China in 2017 banned online content showing “abnormal” behaviors — including homosexuality — to promote “socialist values” and to assert the Chinese Communist Party’s control over online discussions in the traditionally Confucian society.