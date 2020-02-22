The Liberty Times Editorial: Preparing for future contagions

The COVID-19 outbreak in China, known to many as Wuhan pneumonia, has yet to be contained, and there are various guesses as to when that will happen. Some investors optimistically expect it to clear up by the end of this month, while US President Donald Trump has predicted that it would “go away” in April.

However, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who is an epidemiologist, has said that people might have to learn to live with COVID-19, as they do with other contagions, such as influenza.

Another consideration is that to calculate the extent of the epidemic’s impact, one would also have to guess China’s attitudes, determination and capabilities. Uncertainty is a major bane of economic development, and China and the virus are both unpredictable variables.

The typhoons that visit Taiwan every year often destroy bridges, houses and fertile fields. While the loss of income caused by reduced harvests and production has a negative effect on economic scale, it might not necessarily cause the nation’s annual GDP to fall.

Collapsed bridges, houses and so on that were built in the past do not count toward the current year’s GDP. Post-disaster reconstruction can sometimes spur economic growth, while delayed consumption can often make up for a temporary decline in demand.

Epidemics are somewhat different. The damage they cause is to human lives, while the fear they cause has a longer-lasting effect of discouraging people from going out, leading to slower activity in businesses such as travel, restaurants, movies and other services. Epidemics deter both consumption and investment.

The SARS outbreak in 2003 had a heavy impact on Taiwan’s economy in the second quarter of that year, with private consumption contracting — a rare occurrence for this nation.

Overall, the economy slumped 1.15 percent compared with the same quarter of the previous year. It also compared poorly with the preceding and following quarters, which both saw year-on-year growth rates of 5 percent, or the 5.85 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 1999, when the 921 Earthquake struck, and the more than 7 percent year-on-year growth in the quarters preceding and following that one.

Human life is priceless, but medical resources, such as reagents, medical instruments and hospital wards, all come at a price, as does the training of medical personnel. All these things need money. The more rigorously the nation prepares now, the less of a loss it is likely to suffer. However, government budgets are not unlimited, so one cannot avoid weighing up the costs and benefits when deciding policies.

The establishment of disease-control capabilities must therefore be planned from an economic aspect. The losses that can potentially arise from disasters provide an important rationale for expanding the nation’s disease-prevention and control capabilities.

The relation between health and wealth has long been a topic of academic research. Generally speaking, there is a positive correlation between the two. Countries with higher life expectancies are generally those that have higher GDP per capita.

A comparison between two major disasters — SARS and the 921 Earthquake — shows that the heavy economic impact that can arise from a viral outbreak justifies the cost of raising the nation’s ability to prevent diseases.