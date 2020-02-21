Resist the outbreak information explosion

By Alex Chiu 邱元平

The COVID-19 outbreak is keeping a lot of people busy and leaving them tired.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is in charge of the Central Epidemic Command Center, is certainly busy and exhausted, as is everyone in related government ministries and departments, and all the medical and disease-prevention personnel, factory workers making masks and logistics operators.

So are the pharmacists who have taken over mask sales from convenience store and drugstore staff, not to mention journalists who must file endless virus-related news reports.

The general public is also weary from lining up to buy masks and thinking about what to do with their children whose classes have been suspended.

One of the most tiring things is trying to follow the endless stream of virus-related news. It is scary to hear about the mounting number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, but people might be panicking more than they need to. If they were not, there would not be so many instances of irrational behavior, including interpersonal rifts and conflict.

The Taiwan Counseling Psychology Association has issued a set of guidelines titled “Heart-to-heart advice on disease control.” They recommend that people limit the amount of information they consume about the outbreak and the time they spend on it. However, it is easier said than done.

In addition to television, many people rely on the Internet for information about the outbreak. For some people who already depend heavily on cellphones and the Internet as information sources, it is not easy to calmly consider each COVID-19 news report or resist the temptation to forward and share information about it, or how to reuse a mask. It is hard to control your digital behavior when it has been conditioned in the Pavlovian sense.

Almost every online game operator uses techniques to hook people, with feedback, rewards, upgrades, anticipation and daily login freebies. Social networks use a cycle of triggers, rewards and investment to keep everyone scrolling.

Even plain instant messengers keep users engaged by adding stickers, reminders and an ever-increasing variety of information and functions.

Sharing-economy platforms set up their commission systems with features that guarantee consumers can call vehicles from nearby, and that providers can accept and deliver their orders.

In this day and age, apart from those who choose not to use a smartphone or have tremendous self-control, the rest of us must face an information explosion and possible information anxiety.

Some people happily accept being bombarded by messages and push notifications. They may not worry about whether their time is fragmented, and their work efficiency and quality of life are badly affected.

Some people cannot stand to see a notification graphic on an app icon on their screen. They want to tap on it and check it out.

There are also many people who, when they see that there are far more messages in their messaging apps than they could ever read, still cannot bear to sign out, and may even keep adding contacts and joining chats.

Many people cannot limit their intake of information about the outbreak — they gorge themselves on it. Thanks to the efforts of all involved, the COVID-19 outbreak will eventually cool down, but if people want to resist getting hooked and if they want to be masters of their cellphones instead of slaves, they need self-awareness to achieve it.