China could be ready for change

By Yuen Yuen Ang 洪源遠

In contemporary China, profound political transformation can — and has — taken place in the absence of regime change or Western-style democratization.

The starkest example is the period of “reform and opening” that began in 1978 under Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平). Although Deng rejected multiparty elections, he fundamentally changed the direction of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as well as the distribution of power within it.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, in December last year might augur a similar historic turning point.

The outbreak of what is now called COVID-19 represents more than just a passing moment of stress for the CCP. The world should be prepared for what could come next.

Normally, a single epidemic, even if mishandled, would not break the Chinese regime. Over the past four decades, the CCP has weathered numerous crises, from the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre and the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic to the 2008 global financial crisis.

Some of the regime’s critics have long predicted its imminent demise, only to be proven wrong. Before Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), the Chinese style of governance was adaptive and decentralized: what could be called “directed improvisation.” In addition, civil society, including muckraking journalism, expanded rapidly.

This time is different. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has tightened political control at home and projected superpower ambitions abroad. These policies have unnerved Chinese private investors, alarmed Western powers and sharpened tensions with the US, all of which have contributed to a broader economic slowdown.

The COVID-19 outbreak has added an additional source of stress and unpredictability to the regime’s mounting challenges. As the epidemic persists, China will struggle to reopen for business, bringing even stiffer economic headwinds as small and medium-size enterprises fail, workers lose jobs and inflation picks up.

While the Chinese leadership is highly adept at solving one crisis at a time, it has rarely had to confront so many near-existential crises at once.

In a recent commentary, former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd, who is now president of the Asia Society, said that “the crisis, once resolved, will not change how China is governed in the future” (“COVID-19 and the worldview of Xi Jinping,” Feb. 14, page 9).

Yet that prognosis is too optimistic — cracks are already appearing in Xi’s supreme leadership.

For example, at the peak of the public outrage over the government’s initial cover-up of the outbreak, Xi disappeared from public view.

After his meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Jan. 28, he did not resurface until his state meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Feb. 5.

For a leader who normally dominates China’s news cycle every day, Xi’s absence amid a national panic was conspicuous, and led some Chinese observers to speculate that his grip on power might be in peril.

If that seems unthinkable, it is worth remembering that the past years have produced events that few anticipated.

Who predicted, for example, that a US real-estate mogul would face off with a Chinese princeling in an earth-shaking superpower rivalry, or that China might replace the US as a champion for capitalist globalization?

The current moment of precariousness could well give way to more profound political change.