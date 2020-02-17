Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: Taiwan in the year ahead: Focus on strengthening US-Taiwan ties

Following Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) dramatic victory in January, it seems appropriate to look ahead to 2020 (though alas, not with perfect vision!) and consider where relations with the United States might trend. At the same time, we need to consider reactions from the mainland to President Tsai’s convincing win, retaining as well — albeit with a slightly smaller margin — the DPP’s majority in the Legislative Yuan.

First, let us congratulate President Xi Jinping (習近平) on his central role in the DPP’s victory. Polls early last year suggested a rather different outcome, but Madame Tsai focused on good governance, nursing the Taiwan economy to a solid performance despite Beijing’s attempts to punish the island. The drop in mainland tourism may have hit certain sectors of the economy, although enhanced trade with the US and Asian neighbors effectively offset that factor.

The most striking factor assisting Tsai’s party was the harsh and clumsy Chinese handling of Hong Kong during the course of the year. Xi Jinping gets the lion’s share of credit for this policy, since as supreme ruler for life, all important policy decisions lie with him. Tsai’s triumph was also evident in local elections that were dominated by pro-democracy (also by definition anti-CCP) candidates presenting a surprisingly strong showing.

The KMT has some serious soul-searching ahead of it as it considers the future. Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) not only was trounced in the Presidential balloting, but now faces a recall movement from Kaohsiung citizens alienated by his reneged promise to concentrate on their concerns after his election to the southern city’s leadership a year ago.

President Tsai can continue to rely on solid support from the United States, spearheaded by Congressional leaders, state governments, and a White House that has — if somewhat haphazardly — shown support for the democratic people of Taiwan even as it continued a trade war with the mainland. I won’t go into the political implications of the newly emerged coronavirus now sweeping the mainland, other than to note that this will not be good for its economy.

Assessing PRC internal politics is a fraught occupation, but it does seem Xi Jinping has entered into some rough waters. One wonders how long the heretofore docile Politburo will continue to support Xi’s imperial ambition to reign sovereign for the rest of his life, effectively denying any of them a chance at the top job.

Meanwhile, independent assessments suggest the economy was slowing even before the coronavirus erupted. We all have to hope this new contagion will quickly subside, given the threat it poses throughout the region and perhaps globally. In sum, this looks like a rocky year for mainland politics. So long as all this does not lead to new aggression against Taiwan, it could even bring a respite in cross-strait tension.

The recent trend of Taiwan industry returning from the mainland should be welcomed. Trade with Taiwan’s neighbors might be a collateral benefit of China’s economic slowdown, as the government’s Go South policy continues to focus on enhanced relations with the economies of ASEAN as well as South Asia.

America is beginning its protracted political season. The primary election in my home state of New Hampshire was on February 11. A number of Democratic candidates have viable paths to the White House as they face a wounded and unpopular President. But November’s elections are still a long way off.