Europe lives on after Brexit by cherishing Britons’ liberalism

By Bernard-Henri Levy

Brexit is a disaster for the UK. Given the risk that it will now lose Scotland and Northern Ireland to secession, the country seems to have accepted the idea of Great Britain turning back into “Little England.” Britain is that rare lion that chooses to become as small as a mouse.

To be sure, saving the English realm is all the Brexiteers ever cared about, but what sort of realm has a prime minister who lies to its queen, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did when he suspended the British Parliament last year?

Through it all, the Brexiteers have exalted the British Empire and former British prime minister Winston Churchill, but they have forgotten 19th-century German philosopher Karl Marx, an earlier wanderer of the London streets who warned that history eventually repeats itself as farce.

With Johnson in power, the UK is governed by a pantomime Churchill. Rather than an exponent of courage, it has the Prince of Cynicism — a scruffy knock-off who adapts his opinions to whatever is politically expedient.

The Brexiteers are fixated on the “sovereignty” they have supposedly regained, but it is well known that they owe their success in the referendum to Russian interference and US social-media algorithms.

The “Leave” campaign was a saturnalia of cynicism and fake news, led by charlatans who were only too happy to be mistaken for the country’s staunchest democrats. It was less a moment of truth than a bad novel come to life.

To be sure, Churchill is said to have told former French president Charles de Gaulle (another transient through London’s foggy streets) that England would always prefer the open sea to Europe.

However, if he were around today, De Gaulle would point out that Johnson’s Britain has neither Europe nor the open sea. Instead, it has trade disputes, a pseudo-friendship with US President Donald Trump, and mediocre economic prospects in a world increasingly dominated by powers such as the US, China and the EU itself.

Still, it is painfully clear that Brexit is a defeat for the idea of Europe — that metaphysical chimera, that geopolitical Harlequin’s coat of many colors. To channel Marx once more, Europe is a unique amalgam of German thought (and its demons), French politics (and its spinoffs) and English commerce (and its excesses).

Within the EU, the UK was the modern version of 19th-century English philosopher John Stuart Mill and 18th-century Scottish philosopher David Hume standing against French grandiloquence, and of former British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli checking continental impulses toward Wagnerian chauvinism.

Insofar as the UK represented the sea, it could wash away the provincialism of Paris, Rome and Vienna. Britain brought the irony of Edwardian British writer G.K. Chesterton to international negotiations — and it offered a touch of Byronic cosmopolitanism to instill compassion for Greece during its crisis and solidarity for the wretched of the Earth more generally.

There is a reason why Britain became a refuge for the likes of French author Francois-Rene de Chateaubriand and Austrian psychoanalysis founder Sigmund Freud, and for governments in exile and resistance movements.

Without the UK, Europe will become more stifling. The continent will still have its Don Quixotes and their splendid dreams, as well as its Sancho Panzas, restraining others’ flights of fancy. It will have the ruins of Rome, the splendor of Athens and the ghost of Bohemian novelist Franz Kafka.