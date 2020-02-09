Winning against cognitive warfare

By Yu Tsung-chi 余宗基

In an interview with Taiwanese online media outlet The Reporter (報導者) early last month, former Cambridge Analytica business development director Brittany Kaiser revealed how the company had employed big data for precision-targeted campaign ads by delivering tailor-made messages to online users and thus influencing elections in many countries.

Judging from the trend toward the weaponization of information and data, competition between democratic countries over developments in this area will become unavoidable. Faced with a hyperconnectedness created by the most expansive, fastest and most influential information dissemination in human history, there is an urgent need to think about how to prevent information manipulation from the vantage point of cognitive warfare.

Cognitive warfare refers to the deployment of instantaneous, multi-platform social media and highly personalized “mass personal communication” — which has much higher credibility and disseminates information faster than traditional media — combined with the theory of reflexivity to impose perceived ideas on reality, which in turn change real-life circumstances, to affect the mental cognition of a targeted group, shape mainstream public opinion and ultimately obtain a comprehensive strategic advantage.

Precision attacks are then used to achieve the maximum effect at minimal cost and create the most favorable circumstances for a candidate.

In terms of cognitive psychology, human emotion is susceptible to influence and interference, as suggested by US psychologist Calvin Hall, who once said that most human behaviors can be attributed to emotions, which act as the motivational force and background.

Among all kinds of manipulation of emotion, inciting public anger and creating fear among groups have the most decisive effects on changing human behavior.

Applying the operational principles of cognitive warfare to political elections in at least 68 countries, Cambridge Analytica fomented public sentiment and infuriated or terrified people so that voters followed the manipulator’s directions and staged protests, voted for certain candidates or became silent.

The term “cognitive warfare” did not emerge until quite recently, but the concept has been around for a long time. Broadly speaking, it is a kind of psychological information warfare aimed at spreading rumors through continuous distribution and reiteration of political propaganda to weaken the enemy’s confidence or terrify a target audience by “informing,” “influencing” and “changing” their mind and actions.

In the past, when information technology was still underdeveloped, the only way to disseminate information was to keep bombarding a target audience without knowing the efficacy, and it was difficult to predict the outcome.

Now, with the help of the Internet and social media, big data analysis is capable of vividly presenting everything people say, read, see or purchase every day. People’s whereabouts, the time spent at a certain location and whom they met can be easily revealed.

This is tantamount to the creation of a new, lethal cognitive space where psychological information warfare can be fully deployed.

More alarming is that information manipulators can get a grasp of a user’s preferences by obtaining certain data, such as the number of viewers of a video clip, whether they clicked pause or watched the whole clip, whether they clicked on a link and whether they shared it with others.