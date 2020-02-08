China’s economic power shapes global response to coronavirus

By Iain Marlow and Philip Heijmans / Bloomberg

As nations around the world enact measures to stop the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus, there is an additional factor shaping their response: China’s enormous economic clout.

While wealthy nations such as the US and Australia — both key trading partners of China — are barring entry to all non-resident travelers from China as the coronavirus spreads and fatalities rise, less developed nations that rely on Beijing are taking a softer approach as they balance public health concerns, the potential economic fallout and domestic political consequences.

Particularly in nations where China is the biggest trading partner and the largest source of inbound tourists, moves that restrict the flow of Chinese visitors could end up hurting growth.

Restrictive measures also risk angering officials in Beijing as they battle the outbreak and try to avoid further damage to China’s global image.

“Countries imposing travel restrictions on China will try to carefully manage any potential political tensions,” said Kaho Yu, a senior Asia analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. “A serious pandemic threat — a potential outbreak in these countries — will have an impact on their domestic politics, such as elections, and would transcend geopolitics, but these countries are also very careful with how they present the travel restrictions, in order to avoid upsetting Beijing and having geopolitical consequences.”

China has already made its displeasure known over some travel restrictions, which have not been advised by the WHO.

The acting Chinese ambassador to Israel compared the nation’s travel restrictions on Chinese visitors to Jews being turned away at borders during the Holocaust. The Chinese embassy later apologized, The Associated Press reported.

After the US Department of State issued its highest do-not-travel alert for China — on a par with Iraq and Afghanistan — Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said: “The US’ comments and actions are neither based on facts, nor helpful at this particular time.”

At a news conference on Monday, Hua criticized the US for being the first to withdraw consulate staff from Wuhan and announce a travel ban on Chinese citizens.

“The WHO doesn’t approve of, and even rejects, travel and trade bans on China,” Hua said. “In the face of a public health crisis, countries should work together to overcome the difficulties, rather than resort to beggar-thy-neighbor practices — let alone take advantage of others’ difficulties.”

Some poorer nations with close relations with China, such as Cambodia, have explicitly emphasized the potential economic and diplomatic damage from a ban on Chinese visitors.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) most reliable partner in Southeast Asia, the Cambodian government has attracted about US$8 billion of investment from China between 2016 and August last year, more than a third of total foreign investment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Banning flights to China would “destroy the kingdom’s economy and affect the good relationship between the two countries,” Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s office said in a statement.

Cambodians “who are currently working or studying in China, including those in Wuhan, have to remain there and join the Chinese people to fight this disease,” Hun Sen said in a speech in Phnom Penh on Thursday last week, Voice of America reported. “Don’t run away from the Chinese people during this difficult time.”