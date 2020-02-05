There is much at stake for women’s rights advocates this year

By Francoise Girard

From Republicans’ effort to get the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a woman’s right to an abortion, Poland’s increased restrictions on access to emergency contraception, to Brazil’s clampdown on sexual health education, this is a difficult time for women, but if the global feminist movement has proved anything over the years, it is that it can overcome powerful resistance to defend the rights of marginalized groups.

This year, it will do so again.

The challenge is formidable. An inevitable corollary of the authoritarianism, ethno-nationalism and xenophobia embraced by political leaders in many nations — in particular Brazil, Hungary, India, Turkey and the US — is the perpetuation of regressive gender norms.

“Strongman” leaders such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi say that women are born to be wives and mothers; immigrants, and racial, religious and ethnic minorities are dangerous and inferior; and LGBTQI+ persons deserve ostracism, detention or even death.

These leaders have emboldened people who share their views to engage in discrimination and violent attacks against racial or other minorities, migrants, women and other marginalized groups.

Through measures like restrictions on abortion and contraception, and the removal of protections for LGBTQI+ people, these leaders have sought to control people’s bodies, sexuality and reproduction, and punish those who defy their outdated beliefs.

For example, immediately upon entering the White House, US President Donald Trump reinstated the “global gag rule,” which, by barring US aid to any international organization that provides, refers or advocates for abortion care, is deadly for women.

Yet, as president of the International Women’s Health Coalition and a longtime women’s rights advocate, I have seen firsthand what the feminist movement can do.

Consider Argentine feminists’ fight against highly restrictive abortion laws.

Twenty years ago, at the UN, Argentine diplomats refused even to acknowledge sexual health or reproductive rights, but in 2005, Argentine feminists launched the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, beginning a grueling uphill battle against powerful adversaries.

In 2018, hundreds of thousands of activists took to the streets across the nation wearing green handkerchiefs (now a global symbol of the fight for abortion rights) to demand that the Argentine Senate pass a bill legalizing abortion.

They lost, but only narrowly — an outcome that would have seemed impossible just a couple of decades earlier — but they kept fighting.

Last month, the nation inaugurated Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who has vowed to legalize abortion.

Achieving social change to protect marginalized groups is never an easy process. There are no quick victories over weak opposition, but as feminists have proved time and again, with sustained commitment, changes that once seemed impossible can later seem inevitable.

In the past year alone, there have been numerous examples of such changes. The Mexican state of Oaxaca and the Australian state of New South Wales decriminalized abortion, as did Northern Ireland, while others liberalized their laws, expanding the circumstances in which women can access safe, legal abortion services.