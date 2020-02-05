Global economy feeling the strain of China’s coronavirus outbreak

By Cecile Daurat / Bloomberg

An interconnected global economy is feeling the strain of China’s 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak — and the potential US$160 billion hit in lost growth that could be on the way.

In New Zealand, a bath furnishings seller told a customer that the German-designed shower head he ordered is unavailable — because the factory in Shanghai is closed.

In California, executives of REC Group organized a supply-chain war room to plan around an anticipated trucking shortage and port logjam in China.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is rallying support for an emergency OPEC meeting on concern demand for oil would falter.

Since China’s last global health crisis, the SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003, its share of global economic output has quadrupled to about 17 percent.

It is now the biggest market for new vehicles and semiconductors, the largest spender on international tourism, the leading exporter of clothing and textiles, and the nation where many PCs and virtually all iPhones are made.

The global hit from this new outbreak could be three to four times larger than the US$40 billion blow from SARS, Australian National University professor of economics Warwick McKibbin says.

China so far has absorbed most of the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan, the city with 11 million residents where the virus came to light, remains closed off from the world.

Under a government-mandated extension of the Lunar New Year holiday, provinces generating at least two-thirds of economic output are to be shuttered through next week, including Shanghai and key eastern manufacturing hubs.

All the while, the virus’ toll continues to rise — and with it the worry. China’s essential role in the global supply chain means business owners and executives around the world are being forced to contemplate what would happen in a prolonged crisis.

“Everyone is waiting to see how this evolves,” Kraft Heinz Co chief executive officer Miguel Patricio said.

The food giant has a couple of thousand employees in China, including a small sales team in Wuhan.

“The danger, of course, is that if this continues and people have to stay home, you start having problems in terms of distribution, production,” Patricio said.

Four months ago, Levi Strauss & Co opened the doors on a new flagship store in Wuhan, a booming manufacturing powerhouse that alternately gets called the Chicago or Detroit of China.

It features three levels of premium collections and a massive tailor shop. At a little more than 697m2, it is twice as big as any other Levi franchise in China. The store was heralded by top executives as a symbol of a new era of growth for the brand in the nation.

Today, like almost everything else in town, the store is shut. A major component of Levi’s growth strategy in the region is temporarily stalled, joining thousands of international corporations, Chinese conglomerates and small businesses in the first wave of economic impact from the coronavirus.

“Our priority is employees, and if the situation doesn’t correct itself quickly, we will probably remain closed for a while,” Levi chief financial officer Harmit Singh said in a telephone interview.

International firms have poured into China, opening up Estee Lauder counters, Canada Goose stores and Rolls-Royce showrooms in Beijing and Shanghai.

More recently, they moved into second and third-tier cities whose populations have ballooned during the nation’s mass urbanization.