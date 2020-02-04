Social media master could help Trump win a second term

By David Smith / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

“Made my night,” Brad Parscale tweeted approvingly.

He was referring to a doctored video in which his head was superimposed on a professional basketball player, leaping up and swatting away from the basket a ball replaced by Joe Biden’s head.

Parscale, who is 2.03m tall, was a student basketball star until his career was snuffed out prematurely by leg and back injuries. He suspects the experience of playing in front of thousands of fervent fans was good training for being a warm-up act at US President Donald Trump’s rallies.

If Trump wins re-election in November, Parscale, his workaholic campaign manager, will have had a lot to do with it. To admirers, the 44-year-old is an alchemist who turns those seemingly chaotic and raucous rallies into a matrix of data that can predict human motivations and behavior with astonishing precision.

To detractors, Parscale is the epitome of Trumpian Man: a plain-speaking white guy with a Viking beard who makes no apologies, is unburdened by doubt and embraces a flamethrowing online persona. He is also seen as a chancer who got lucky because of unquestioning loyalty to the Trump family.

“He’s an over-promoted troll,” said Charlie Sykes, author of How the Right Lost its Mind.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: “Donald Trump is the social media president and Brad Parscale is Trump’s enabler.”

Jacobs drew a comparison with a political consultant to Trump’s most recent Republican predecessor.

“Karl Rove was credited as [then-US president] George [W.] Bush’s Brain because of his strategic brilliance. Parscale is Donald Trump’s social media Rasputin,” Jacobs said.

Perhaps it was no surprise, then, that an article copublished last year by the not-for-profit ProPublica and Texas Monthly argued that “Parscale’s accounts of his life and his work for the president comprise a classic Trumpian tale: They’re a combination of hyperbole, half-truths and the occasional fiction.”

He has described himself as a “farm boy from Kansas,” the article noted, but actually grew up on a suburban cul-de-sac. Parscale got a basketball scholarship to the University of Texas at San Antonio until injury struck, and eventually studied international business and economics at Trinity University in San Antonio, graduating in 1999.

He told the Guardian in a telephone interview: “Early years, I thought I might be an athlete, but that stalled on me very quickly as I got a little older and found out it’s actually almost harder to become an NBA player than it is to own a company. I always just saw myself as kind of a CEO, as a business leader. I just wanted to be successful. I was always wanting to adapt, but I knew I wanted more.”

Parscale was relatively quick to understand the digital revolution.

“In 2001, I took the time to start teaching myself Web design. I bought my own URL; I think you can go look it up. I’ve owned it for almost 20 years at parscale.com. I would say that’s as ahead as you can get, right? I would say to my friends, go to my Web site, and they’re like, how do you go? So that’s early,” he said.

Parscale set up a digital marketing agency in San Antonio, which, he says, won local entrepreneurship awards and had more than 700 clients at its peak.

A fan of The Apprentice, he met the Trump family in 2010 and a year later offered a bid of just US$10,000 to design a Web site for Trump International Realty.