Local politics confuses newcomers

By Andy Smith

Despite being ranked as one of the most “free” countries in Asia, and boasting a democratic system many other nations can only dream of, there are many things in the world of Taiwanese politics that baffle outsiders at first glance.

Here are a few examples of things in Taiwanese politics that do not readily make sense to someone like me — a foreigner.

One, the national flag.

A simple “thought experiment”: Picture a well-known national flag. Let us take the US national flag, the Stars and Stripes. Now, instead of the stars in the top-left corner, imagine the logo of US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party (a red and blue elephant) in its place. Or, take Japan’s national flag, but instead of its distinctive red circle, imagine the logo of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party taking pride of place in the center of the flag. It just seems wrong, doesn’t it?

Taiwan’s national flag, the flag of the Republic of China, is mostly a plain red color. The only distinguishing feature is the white sun against a dark blue backdrop in the top left. This top-left section is identical to the flag of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Again, the only distinguishing feature of Taiwan’s national flag is the emblem of one of the country’s two biggest political parties. Can this flag be considered appropriate for a multiparty democracy?

Additionally, KMT supporters do not use the KMT flag when demonstrating — they always use the national flag. Brandishing the national flag, then, has become perceived more as a declaration of support for just one party instead of support for the nation as a whole. This is at odds with the most common and accepted role of a flag.

National flags should represent everyone from their country. They appear everywhere in everyday life, including at poignant events such as national celebrations and commemorations. They can be saluted in honor, waved in joy, or lain on the coffins of those fallen in the line of duty. The power of flags as a national symbol should not be underestimated.

Learning that Taiwan’s flag prominently displays the emblem of one of its political parties was a confusing and jarring experience.

How can this be acceptable? Of course, there are complex historical and political reasons why this is the case.

However, more efforts should have been made around the dawn of Taiwanese democracy to put forward a new, apolitical design to help usher in the new era of freedom. This was a missed opportunity, and forging another will be difficult, as making a change would require bipartisan consensus, and it is simply not in the KMT’s interest to have its emblem removed from the national flag.

Two, the continued reverence of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

Chiang, a former president of the Republic of China, oversaw a brutal regime that was responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, and the incarceration of thousands more, not to mention the general social and cultural repression of the White Terror era.

Yet, his face is still on the back of New Taiwan dollar coins, there are many statues, plaques and dedications to him all over the country, and one of Taipei’s most distinctive landmarks — the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall — is an imposing and grandiose shrine to him.

Upon learning a little of the history, I was surprised to see that these dedications still remain.