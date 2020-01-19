Fighting for housing as a human right

By Vivian Ho / The Guardian

For almost two months, an unassuming white house on Magnolia Street in Oakland, California, was home for Dominique Walker and her family.

Her one-year-old son, Amir, took his first steps in the living room.

He said his first words there, too: “Thank you.”

Walker’s daughter, Aja, celebrated her fifth birthday in the house.

“We made it a home,” 34-year-old Walker said.

They made it their home when they entered the vacant structure on Nov. 18 last year with the intent to stay, knowing full well that they neither owned the house nor had an agreement to lease it.

Yet a city grappling with a housing crisis that has priced out far too many cannot afford to allow houses such as the one on Magnolia to sit vacant, Walker said.

In Oakland, more than 15,500 units are vacant, while 4,071 people are homeless, US Census Bureau data showed.

“This is bigger than me, than this one house,” Walker said. “I never thought I would be in this position, but this is the new face of homelessness. It doesn’t look like what people think homelessness would look like.”

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, sheriff deputies rolled up to the white house on Magnolia Street, where hundreds of Walker’s supporters had gathered, knowing that eviction was imminent. Two other homeless mothers staying in the house, as well as two supporters, were arrested.

Walker planned to be there when the deputies arrived, but was in an interview when they battered down the front door. She and other organizers had made sure beforehand that the children had somewhere else to stay during the chaos.

In the aftermath, Walker was teary and tired, but just as resolute as she has been throughout the process.

When she and her family took possession of that house, they did so not just for themselves, not just for other homeless families like them, but to spark a movement — a movement that their supporters believe will be the next civil rights movement of our time: housing as a human right.

“I feel like I should be standing with my sisters, but I’m standing right here for them right now,” she told reporters outside the house. “This movement is just beginning.”

Walker’s story has become far too common in the Bay Area . She has deep roots in Oakland, with her grandparents moving from Arkansas and Mississippi to make the city their home. After growing up there, she left for Tougaloo College in Mississippi in 2004, where she earned a degree in sociology and met the father of her children.

When their relationship fell apart, and she found herself having to flee domestic violence in April, she looked toward Oakland, toward home, only to find there was no one left.

Like so many others in the community, her family had been priced out, leaving for places such as Vallejo, Sacramento, Antioch and Stockton.

She got a job in Oakland organizing for the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), but no place to stay.

“I was sleeping at a family member’s house in Stockton, commuting from Stockton to Oakland every day, and bringing the kids to daycare in Berkeley,” she said. “We tried another family member in Antioch, and it didn’t make much of a difference. The commute was even worse.”

Walker tried some city programs that gave her vouchers for hotels and attempted to get into a rental assistance program that ended up having its funding cut. At the same time, she began to realize that the issue extended beyond her.