First Nations ‘two-spirit’ doctor helps guide LGBT teenagers

By Rachel Savage / Thomson Reuters Foundation, EDMONTON, Alberta

Sitting on the floor of a teepee in a circle of patients, friends and relatives, doctor James Makokis cried as he remembered his father struggling to accept him when he came out as gay at the age of 17.

Speaking to about two dozen people, including transgender teenagers and their parents, Makokis explained how his uncles helped his father come to terms with his sexuality.

“It was kind of difficult for him to, to understand that,” he said, his voice breaking as his husband, Anthony Johnson, comforted him in the soaring canvas structure in the garden of their home near Edmonton, capital of Canada’s Alberta Province.

Makokis, now 37, is a First Nations family doctor from Saddle Lake Cree Nation who identifies as “two-spirit” — an umbrella term used by indigenous people in North America who identify with both masculinity and femininity, and which harks back to precolonial third-gender roles.

Although his mother accepted him as gay, Makokis moved from his small rural community northeast of Edmonton to the city to finish his last year of school.

“Reflecting now as a physician, I had all the characteristics of depression,” Makokis told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview at his home, his black hair neatly divided in two chest-length braids, framing a beaded pendant.

“It was really important that I ... physically move away to be in a place like Edmonton that is more diverse,” he added.

After training as a doctor in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, Makokis wanted to support other indigenous LGBT people, particularly those identifying as “two-spirit,” many of whom feel their traditional acceptance in native communities has been lost.

He decided to focus on treating trans patients, advising them on transition, prescribing hormones and teaching indigenous culture to young people who make up about 5 percent of his estimated 300 patients.

“I thought if I practiced trans medicine I will be working to address this issue of homophobia, transphobia that has come to exist in our nations now ... and help to empower two-spirit people to belong again,” Makokis said.

This cultural education includes hosting LGBT-inclusive native ceremonies with his husband in “sweat lodges,” which are typically low, dome-shaped huts made of natural materials.

During a traditional Cree “sweat,” a spiritual purification and rejuvenation ceremony, women sit on one side of the lodge and men on the other.

However, at a “two-spirit sweat,” people were invited to sit freely as elders drummed, sang traditional songs and prayed in their native Plains Cree dialect while water was poured onto red-hot rocks in the dark.

Afterward in the nearby teepee, Makokis, Johnson and the other attendees took turns sharing stories of coming to understand the meaning of two-spirit and finding a community to support them.

There is no survey data on the number of LGBT or two-spirit people in Canada.

Sean Waite and Nicole Denier, assistant professors of sociology at the University of Western Ontario and the University of Alberta respectively, estimated the number of indigenous LGBT people as between 39,000 and 100,000.

Canada’s 2016 census counted nearly 1.7 million indigenous people, or 4.9 percent of the population of 35.2 million.

Two-spirit people describe their identity in a multitude of ways, from being able to access the masculine and feminine within them, to walking in both male and female worlds.