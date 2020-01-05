By Maggie Michael, Lori Hinnant and Renata Brito / AP, TRIPOLI

When the EU started funneling millions of euros into Libya to slow the tide of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, the money came with EU promises to improve detention centers notorious for abuse and to fight human trafficking.

That has not happened. Instead, the misery of migrants in Libya has spawned a thriving and highly lucrative web of businesses funded in part by the EU and enabled by the US, an Associated Press (AP) investigation has found.

The EU has sent more than 327.9 million euros (US$365.9 million) to Libya, with an additional 41 million approved in early December last year, largely channeled through UN agencies.

The investigation found that in a country without a functioning government, huge sums of European money have been diverted to intertwined networks of militias, traffickers and coast guard members who exploit migrants.

In some cases, UN officials knew that militia networks were receiving the money, internal e-mails showed.

The militias torture, extort and otherwise abuse migrants for ransoms in detention centers under the nose of the UN, often in compounds that receive millions in European money, the investigation found.

Many migrants also simply disappear from detention centers — sold to traffickers or to other centers.

The same militias conspire with some members of Libyan coast guard units. The coast guard is given training and equipment from Europe to keep migrants away from its shores, but coast guard members return some migrants to the detention centers under deals with militias and receive bribes to let others pass en route to Europe, the investigation found.

The militias involved in abuse and trafficking also skim off European funds given through the UN to feed and otherwise help migrants, who go hungry.

For example, millions of euros in UN food contracts were under negotiation with a company controlled by a militia leader, even as other UN teams raised alarms about starvation in his detention center, according to e-mails obtained by the AP and interviews with at least a half-dozen Libyan officials.

In many cases, the money goes to neighboring Tunisia to be laundered, and then flows back to the militias in Libya.

The story of Prudence Aimee and her family shows how migrants are exploited at every stage of their journey through Libya.

Aimee left Cameroon in 2015, and when her family heard nothing from her for a year, they thought she was dead, but she was in detention and incommunicado.

In nine months at the Abu Salim detention center, she said she saw “European Union milk” and diapers delivered by UN staff pilfered before they could reach migrant children, including her toddler son.

Aimee herself would spend two days at a time without food or drink, she said.

In 2017, an Arab man came looking for her with a photograph of her on his phone.

“They called my family and told them they had found me,” she said. “That’s when my family sent money.”

Weeping, Aimee said her family paid a ransom equivalent of US$670 to get her out of the center. She could not say who received the money.

She was moved to an informal warehouse and eventually sold to yet another detention center, where yet another ransom — US$750 this time — had to be raised from her family.

Her captors finally released the young mother, who boarded a boat that made it past the coast guard patrol, after her husband paid US$850 for the passage.