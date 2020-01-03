China’s leaders are seeking to ‘draw strength from weakness’

By Lily Kuo / The Guardian, BEIJING

Early last month, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs jumped the Great Fire Wall used by Beijing to block access to many foreign Web sites and joined Twitter to communicate directly with the outside world.

Its tweets so far have ranged from calling the US a “SUPER LIAR” and upbraiding foreign journalists, to lauding China’s victories: “China’s vast land of 9.6 million km is free from war, fear, refugees and displacement. People of 56 ethnic groups live happy life, BEST human rights achievement!”

China’s new, defensive social media strategy betrays Beijing’s anxiety over the nation’s image as it enters the new year.

Adam Ni (倪淩超), an editor of “China Neican,” a new, Web-based newsletter on Chinese policy, wrote that “2019 has been a very, very bad year for China’s international reputation across a whole range of fronts — Hong Kong, Xinjiang, foreign interference, espionage, technology, strategic competition.”

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), the nation will enter the new year on the back foot after a year of converging crises. More than seven months of protests on its doorstep in Hong Kong have captured global attention and mobilized citizens to push back against Beijing’s influence over the territory.

A year-and-a-half-long trade dispute with the US has escalated into near full-on rivalry with Washington. Meanwhile, China’s ties with Canada, Australia and the UK have all come under strain in the past year as concerns about Beijing as a national security threat grow.

More recently, two major leaks of classified Chinese government documents detailing its program of mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have emboldened critics, witnesses and other countries to speak out, and raised questions about possible dissent within government ranks.

At home, the government faces a slowing Chinese economy, which is growing at its most sluggish pace in 30 years, raising fears about unemployment. Chinese residents have been hit by rising consumer prices, highlighted by the fact that the cost of pork, the country’s staple meat, has skyrocketed, prompting the government to release strategic pork reserves.

A recent high-level economic planning meeting, attended by Xi and other top officials, named “stability” as one of the key priorities for the government next year.

“We are at a critical period,” an official summary of the conference said, acknowledging “downward economic pressure” and “intertwined structural, institutional and cyclical problems.”

“We need to be well prepared with contingency plans,” it said.

However, rather than weakening the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hold, observers say chaos gives it pretext to exert yet more control.

“The party draws a lot of strength from weakness. It’s able to justify crackdowns, party loyalty campaigns,” said Samantha Hoffman, who researches Chinese security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The government has in the past few months released new guidelines for patriotic education, the training of party members, morality guidelines for citizens and new restrictions on content. Secondary and elementary schools have been ordered to cull their libraries of “illegal” or “improper” books — leading to one incident of a book burning at a county library.

External pressures also give Beijing the ability to deflect. The Chinese economy was facing headwinds before the trade issues arose, yet officials can now blame some of those problems on Washington.