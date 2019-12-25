Mysterious bags of cash trigger major Hong Kong protest arrests

By Shelly Banjo, Alfred Liu and Kiuyan Wong / Bloomberg

Glancing at bags of cash stuffed to the brim earlier this month, Gary Fan (范國威) simply wanted someone to remove them from an office in Hong Kong used by his political party.

The former pro-democracy lawmaker had collected HK$2.7 million (US$346,765) during an anti-government protest the day before and was waiting for someone to pick it up from a mysterious group known as Spark Alliance that helps bail protesters out of jail.

The next day, a person whom he knew and trusted came to collect the cash, even though Fan said he did not know who exactly was behind the group or where the money ended up.

“We just work by an honor system now, trusting them with a good cause,” Fan said in a Dec. 11 interview, adding that Spark Alliance has “earned credibility with real work,” such as getting legal assistance for protesters.

“I absolutely agree there should be more disclosure, transparency and accountability when you take money from the public,” he added.

Police on Thursday last week announced the arrests of four people connected with Spark Alliance for suspected money laundering, the first cases brought over the financing of the demonstrations after six months of protests against China’s tightening grip over Hong Kong.

Authorities froze HK$70 million of bank deposits and personal insurance products linked to the fund, while also seizing HK$130,000 in cash.

“The police attempted, through false statements, to distort the work of Spark Alliance as money laundering for malicious uses,” the group said in a statement on Facebook. “Spark Alliance condemns this kind of defamatory action.”

The crackdown deals a major blow to demonstrators as they face ever-mounting legal bills, with more than 6,000 people arrested since June.

Spark Alliance, one of the largest crowd-funding campaigns supporting the protests, plays a crucial behind-the-scenes role — often sending anonymous representatives to bail protesters out of jail in the middle of the night.

The latest arrests risk deterring Hong Kong’s professional class from giving more cash, potentially curbing a substantial source of funds that has helped sustain the protests longer than anyone had expected. They also show the limits of the leaderless movement’s ability to manage tens of millions of dollars with little oversight outside of a formal financial system.

Funds bankrolling the protests have collectively raised at least HK$254 million since June, with 70 percent coming from just two groups, Spark Alliance and the 612 Humanitarian Fund, according to a tally based on disclosures from the groups and an analysis of publicly available documents.

That figure does not reflect all the money raised related to the protests, only the funds Bloomberg News could verify.

The HK$254 million alone amounts to a third of the money the territory has spent in overtime pay to 11,000 police officers since June, and would be able to purchase some 300,000 gas masks, but the largest costs faced by protesters are legal fees that could stretch out for years.

Nearly 1,000 people have been charged for offenses such as rioting, which carries a jail sentence of as much as a decade, police say.

The 612 Humanitarian Fund said it can cost up to HK$1.8 million per person for a 60-day legal defense, and many trials last far longer. Some proceedings related to Hong Kong’s 2014 “Umbrella movement” protests are still ongoing.