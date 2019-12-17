Journalism must fight fake news

By Cedric Alviani

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Taiwan’s presidential candidates and political parties to make a firm, non-partisan commitment to strengthening public media and independent journalism to protect Taiwan from disinformation.

On Sept. 4 last year, a powerful typhoon forced Japan to close Kansai International Airport for two days. Reports circulated that the Chinese embassy took measures to rescue Taiwanese travelers abandoned by their representative office. In Taiwan, the news sparked heavy online criticism of Taiwan’s representative in Osaka, veteran diplomat Su Chii-cherng (蘇啟誠), 61, who regrettably committed suicide 10 days later. The original report, a hoax from China, could not have gone viral without the inadvertent assistance of several Taiwanese media outlets and political commentators that failed their fact-checking duties and made the “fake news” look genuine.

Such disinformation attacks find fertile ground where journalistic standards and ethics are not respected, as is unfortunately too often the case in Taiwan. It is no secret that the Taiwanese media sector is plagued by sensationalism, undeclared advertising and an unhealthy “blue-green” political polarization that hinders journalism in its role as a balancing power, stirring public distrust. It is not that Taiwan lacks competent journalists, but most of them have to work under undue pressure and cannot count on legal protection against requests from their management that would go against journalistic ethics.

Despite having long recognized the media sector’s structural problem, successive governments have not properly addressed it for fear of being accused of authoritarianism. Nonetheless, press freedom should not be misinterpreted as the law of the jungle. Like any other freedom, it requires proper regulations and democratic control to be fully effective and deter abuse. The purpose of a free press is not to let stakeholders freely disseminate content that suits their interests, but to empower citizens through the provision of unbiased information. Left without proper safeguards, the Taiwanese media sector could become a threat to the very democratic institutions it should seek to protect.

Taiwanese public media outlets, whose purpose is not financial profit, could further elevate the quality of the public discourse, but were never provided with sufficient financial resources to achieve this goal. For example, the annual budget of Public Television Service this year hardly represented 2 percent of the resources of its South Korean counterpart KBS and 0.4 percent of those of the BBC and NHK! For similar budgetary reasons and despite their efforts, the Central News Agency and Radio Taiwan International never established a convincing presence in the international Chinese-language news market, giving in without a fight to the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda outlets. In a democracy, the underfunding of the public media incurs a hidden cost that far exceeds the apparent financial saving.

A weak media sector poses a serious threat to Taiwanese national security, as it may allow foreign powers and especially the Chinese regime to influence the election’s outcome. Official responses, however, have been limited to palliative measures that do not tackle the roots of the problem. It is indeed necessary to take action against media that neglect fact checking or intentionally spread harmful contents, but these actions take place long after the damage is done and will not discourage offenders who believe that the benefits of spreading disinformation far outweigh the consequences. Moreover, suggestions to address false narratives by “blocking” or “correcting” erroneous reporting are also inappropriate; in a democracy, the public cannot accept that government, even with the best of intentions, would grant itself the right to decide which information is true or false.