The nation’s future lies in precision machinery

By Lee Chia-tung 李家同

We all hope to improve the quality of life for Taiwanese. To do so, it is worth looking toward how many small European countries are able to have a high standard of living, despite having limited land and small populations.

These countries do not enjoy massive domestic markets, and cannot rely on their agricultural industries alone. One of their shared characteristics is that they all have highly developed precision machinery industries.

“Precision machinery industry” refers to high-quality industrial products. Thanks to these goods, the whole world is a market for these countries, and the high added value of such commodities has made them wealthy.

Take communication products as an example: Sweden and Finland have small populations, but they are good at manufacturing advanced communications equipment.

Machine tools are another example. Many high-precision machine tools are produced in Switzerland. Despite its small area and population, its high-quality offerings make Swiss machine tools a necessity.

No wonder these countries have been able to sell their industrial products at high prices overseas.

Look at some precision industry products. A wire-cutting machine is used for precision cutting, and the cutter is equipped with extremely thin threads. Today, the radius of the world’s thinnest steel thread is only 0.01mm, which is beyond imagination without this specialized equipment. The measurement precision of some companies is even as high as 0.1 nanometers.

Government leaders need to increase public interest in the precision machinery industry.

If the government wants Taiwanese-developed precision machinery and measurement equipment to be featured at European exhibitions where they could be admired, then leaders must first gain an understanding of the industry, as well as its importance to the economy.

Taiwan’s industrial products must become more precise, because the quality of Chinese industrial products has surged, and other Southeast Asian countries have also shown a desire for industrial development. If Taiwan cannot take its own precision machinery industry to a higher level, it will be difficult to improve the economy.

Hopefully, the government also understands that Taiwanese industry is already making progress.

For example, Taiwanese companies are able to measure extremely low electrical currents, and produce nanopowder that does not lump. This technology is developed by Taiwanese, which shows that the nation already has a group of outstanding engineers and entrepreneurs with the patience and vision needed to engage in long-term research and development.

However, there is still room for improvement. For example, commentators on TV talk shows never discuss how the country should develop this industry.

One important point is that the industry is based on extensive knowledge and advanced technology. To continue training outstanding engineers who are not only knowledgeable but also skillful in these technologies, the government must push for more public interest in the industry.

What is most worrying is perhaps the public’s general lack of interest in high-tech development.

Developing the precision machinery industry is not an easy task. How to encourage Taiwanese to build this industry is a question that leaders must consider carefully.

Lee Chia-tung is an honorary professor at National Tsing Hua University.