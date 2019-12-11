Sudan is staging a social revolution to rival Saudi Arabia

By Mohammed Alamin / Bloomberg

There is a party in former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s old neighborhood and Nasr Aldin has brought the booze to get things hopping. At 38, he is no teenager, but it is the first time he has not feared the wrath of the authorities.

Being caught with alcohol in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum used to mean 40 lashes under former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, who turned the African country of 40 million into an autocratic Islamic state over three decades. He was ousted by the army in April, and now the country that emulated Saudi Arabia in its pursuit of puritanism is rivaling the kingdom when it comes to loosening up.

“The old regime wanted to bury us alive,” Nasr Aldin said of his recent exploits in the Khartoum district of Riyadh, which al-Qaeda’s founder once called home in the 1990s.

“We want to do things that are normal everywhere in the world,” he said, talking above the hubbub of a sidewalk cafe, as smoke from the previously banned hookahs filled the air.

The power struggle between Islamists and secularists has dominated Sudan for generations and the risk is that the new era is just a prelude to another incarnation of that culture war.

Meanwhile, Sudanese men and women are carving out new freedoms that would have been unthinkable at the start of the year when frustrated citizens took to the streets against al-Bashir. They braved bullets and tear gas as firebrand clerics declared them heretics. In contrast with Saudi Arabia’s top-down approach, the changes are now being driven by Sudan’s advocates, with the government trying to keep up.

Sudan’s school curriculum is being revised to restore classes in philosophy, music and theater, but the country is going beyond Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s social transformation across the Red Sea. The government last week scrapped the much-loathed public-order law that criminalized drinking alcohol and the wearing of revealing clothing.

“This law is notorious for being used as a tool of exploitation, humiliation and violation of rights,” said Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the former UN official appointed in August by the power-sharing committee overseeing Sudan’s transition to democracy.

Armed with a bottle of potent homemade spirit, Nasr Aldin caroused the night away on a recent evening, swaying to the hits of Bob Marley and watching battered Toyotas spin donuts in the streets.

The police now just do not care, Nasr Aldin said, although he declined to be identified by his full name or give his occupation like others interviewed for this story.

Elsewhere in the city, others danced to live music by the banks of the Nile, attended vibrant public debates or just sipped tea with the opposite sex at all-night cafes.

Dress codes are changing, too. Some women have abandoned the headscarf, others are donning trousers — clothing that once drew charges of public indecency.

Nagla, a 22-year-old student, is defying her family by casting off her veil. The aspiring IT engineer was hanging out in the early evening at Midan Etani, a rundown plaza of crumbling, colonial-era buildings.

Near the presidential palace where protesters battled police earlier this year, Etani has become an outdoor hub for Sudanese who strum guitars, go on a tentative date or listen to impromptu lectures on culture, history and religion. Revolutionary graffiti cakes the nearby walls, and the tracks of Ayman Mao — a Sudanese-American rapper and fervent al-Bashir critic — provide a soundtrack.