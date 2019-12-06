Trump must refuel ‘fire and fury’

By Joseph Bosco

Like no other US president since and including Richard Nixon, Donald Trump has taken bold initiatives to put communist China and North Korea on the strategic defensive.

Trump insisted during his campaign that China’s trade offensive against the West and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program were long-festering threats that earlier administrations were too gullible or too timid to challenge.

He said that the solutions would be “very easy” and that he would accomplish them “very fast.”

On taking office, Trump quickly set about putting his campaign rhetoric into action. He did it with trade and economic instruments, imposing sanctions on North Korea and tariffs on China. He did it with “fire and fury” threats against North Korea and secondary sanctions on Beijing for colluding with Pyongyang.

And he did it with a dramatic months-long condemnation of North Korea’s misgovernance and human rights violations that strongly implied the possibility of regime change in Pyongyang.

Notably, he did not deploy that third weapon against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) rule.

For more than a year, the hardline Trump strategy seemed to be working. Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hastened to the negotiating table and a series of high-profile summit meetings with Trump to pre-empt his taking even stronger measures in pursuance of his ambitious policy goals.

Then, Trump quickly pivoted to a virtual love-fest with the communist leaders, cultivating personal relationships that he was confident would lead to policy breakthroughs in Beijing and Pyongyang.

However, Xi and Kim were using the summits and frequent high-level exchanges with Trump to gain time, to see how US politics would affect his power and to take his measure.

At their own summit in Beijing last year, they seemed to have reached a strategic conclusion. They could play along with his bosom-buddy form of diplomacy without having to make substantive concessions: no fundamental structural change in China’s economy and no serious progress toward North Korean denuclearization.

They reverted to the traditional communist negotiating tactics — demand, delay, deceive, distract — while yielding very little to meet the US’ policy objectives.

Now, both regimes have pretty much discarded the false camaraderie that they posed to cajole Trump into making his own concessions on trade (postponement of additional tariffs, reprieves for ZTE and Huawei Technologies) and on North Korea (suspension of military exercises with South Korea).

Xi has said there is no way Beijing that would adopt the sweeping economic reforms that Trump seeks as a condition for ending tariffs and defusing the trade dispute because, as Xi accurately notes, China’s communist system depends on those market distortions.

Kim goes even further, rejecting Trump’s proposal for a fourth one-on-one meeting that he says “gives us nothing” and merely “gifts the US president with something he can boast of.”

The leaders apparently believe that Trump is on the psychological defensive because he has the pressure of a re-election campaign next year and the political/legal danger of impeachment.

Kim, with Xi’s collusion or at least concurrence, has even given Trump an ultimatum: Lift sanctions in the next six weeks, or find yourself back in the days of pre-apocalyptic confrontation. The threat is an insulting rebuff to Trump and should be met with a firm, substantive response.