Rich not giving up on Hong Kong and counting on its resilience

By Enda Curran / Bloomberg

Is Hong Kong’s run as one of the world’s most important financial hubs coming to an end?

It is an understandable question after one of the territory’s most turbulent stretches since pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in June.

The past few days have brought a drumbeat of bad news, raising concerns about the independence of Hong Kong’s judiciary, the future of its trading relationship with the US and the prospect of more violence between police and protesters.

Yet interviews last week with investors, lawyers, bankers, diplomats and businesspeople suggest things will have to get significantly worse before Hong Kong’s moneyed classes give up on a territory that has defied doubters time and again.

Optimists say that Hong Kong still offers a unique, if diminished, gateway between China and the rest of the world, and that both sides have too much riding on the territory to stand by and watch it crumble.

That sanguine outlook might ultimately prove wrong, of course, and there are plenty of pessimists, but for all the talk of contingency plans and capital outflows, signs of a mass exodus have so far failed to materialize.

Here’s what people have been saying about Hong Kong’s future:

Richard Harris, founder of Port Shelter Investment Management, who has been in the territory for 50 years: “There’s been no change to the taxation regime and there’s likely to be almost no change to corporate law. Those are the sort of things that impact businesses. I think in terms of Hong Kong’s economic framework, it’s still extremely good for doing business, and I can’t see how that would be changed by whatever’s happened.”

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, speaking at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Beijing: “I hope that the issue will be settled by negotiation that maintains the principles by which decolonization was carried out some period ago. I believe that this is possible, and it should be likely.”

Bill Winters, chief executive and executive director at Standard Chartered PLC: “Not much money has actually moved. We’ve seen clients open accounts in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, in that order, but while the accounts were set up, not a lot of money has actually moved. We’re not seeing a crescendo.”

“The biggest impact of the Hong Kong protests by us has been on our staff. It’s been hard for them to get to work and there’s elements of stress with conflicts at home between people who disagree. We’ve been in Hong Kong 162 years, we’ve been through SARS, the financial crisis, and our business will keep going,” Winters said.

RECOVERY

Ronnie Chan (陳啟宗), Hong Kong-based chairman of Hang Lung Properties: “I don’t think Hong Kong itself can resolve the situation. Every problem eventually will pass, and the same thing with Hong Kong, it’s just a matter of what form and shape it will be. Hong Kong will recover, how much can we recover is the question.”

Fraser Howie, author of Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundation of China’s Extraordinary Rise: “No one thinks China is about to collapse so there is a need still for a gateway and only Hong Kong offers that. Free flow of money, capital and people is all still possible in Hong Kong, and there still is a strong commercial law framework.”

“Hong Kong will be a thorn in Beijing’s side. How that escalation comes I am still unsure but there is no chance of going back. The Hong Kong bubble has popped and will not be re-engineered,” he said.