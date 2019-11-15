Activism is alive in the streets, but the risks remain

By Aryeh Neier

People all over the world are resorting to mass demonstrations to express grievances and press unmet demands. While, in some ways, popular protests are a triumph of democratic principles and civic activism, they also carry serious risks, including violence by and against protesters.

Their pervasiveness today points to a failure of governments, democratic and authoritarian alike, to hear, let alone meet, the needs of their people.

The issues at stake are wide-ranging. In Catalonia, demonstrators are demanding the release of nine separatist leaders facing lengthy prison sentences for their roles in the regional government’s failed attempt in 2017 to secede from Spain.

In Chile, economic inequality is fueling increasingly violent demonstrations, triggered by a fare hike on the Santiago metro.

In Lebanon, protests against corruption and poor economic stewardship are now targeting the removal of the country’s decades-old sectarian kleptocracy.

In Hong Kong, protesters are resisting China’s increasing encroachment on civil liberties and the rule of law in the territory, and have already forced their government to withdraw the extradition bill that started it all.

People may resort to the “body rhetoric” of street protests when they feel that they cannot effect change through democratic channels, such as the ballot box.

In Moscow, protests erupted this summer after opposition candidates were barred from running in the September elections for the city’s parliament. Lebanon’s protest movement is driven by a similar lack of genuine democratic options. Hong Kong residents cannot exactly vote out China’s leaders.

Protests can be a powerful means of communicating commitment to a cause, not only to leaders, but also to fellow citizens, who might be inspired to join the fight. They can attract the attention of the outside world: protest leaders from Hong Kong have explicitly sought international support.

However, mass demonstrations often require significant sacrifice. Acts of “civil disobedience” — blocking traffic (as has occurred in Beirut and London) or paralyzing the airport (as in Hong Kong) — can be a powerful way to draw attention to a cause, but they also put their participants at risk, whether from tear gas or arrest.

Even where peaceful protests are technically legal, participants may break laws, whether by trespassing or failing to file the proper paperwork, or open themselves up to charges of vague crimes like “disturbing the peace.”

In the US, the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s and 1970s, and today’s climate demonstrations share a key feature: Almost all participants were nonviolent, and yet faced repeated, sometimes large-scale arrests.

The risks are compounded by deliberately violent protesters, who may view their actions as justified, but ultimately undermine their own cause by alienating potential allies, justifying government crackdowns, and endangering their fellow protesters. Hong Kong — where the vast majority of protesters are nonviolent — is a case in point.

Whether a protest movement succeeds or fails depends largely on the media. “Police suppress violent protests” is obviously a very different headline from “Police violently suppress protests,” and neither sends the same message as “Protesters and police clash.”