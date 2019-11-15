US must back Chinese over Beijing

By Joseph Bosco

North Korea has warned the US to act “wisely” on nuclear negotiations in the next two months, or relations will return to “a state of belligerency.” To reinforce the message, it has launched as many as a dozen ballistic missiles and related projectiles in the past few months.

China, after a four-day meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, announced that it soon would implement measures to “safeguard national security” in Hong Kong.

Neither government specified what it is prepared to do to achieve its objectives, but, given the nature of the two communist regimes, some form of aggressive action is likely.

On-again, off-again US-China trade talks show no sign of resolving basic issues. Beijing knows that US President Donald Trump is under domestic political pressure to settle for less than fundamental structural reform in China.

Providing a context for these and other issues embroiling the East Asia security situation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Oct. 31 addressed the Hudson Institute and outlined Trump administration thinking in a historic speech on “The China Challenge.” He promised future messages to flesh out specific components of the multifaceted challenge.

Pompeo did not mention North Korea specifically, but much of his language necessarily encompasses China’s duplicitous role in the nuclear and missile threat posed by its junior partner in Pyongyang: “We’re finally realizing the degree to which the Chinese Communist Party is truly hostile to the United States and our values, and its worst deeds and words and how they impact us… Now we know that China threatens America’s national security by developing asymmetric weapons that threaten our strategic assets, too.”

North Korea has emerged as one of hostile China’s major asymmetric weapons against the US and its regional allies. Beijing has used the escalating threat from Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs as a significant geostrategic distraction for the US.

The mounting danger from Pyongyang conveniently obscured what China was doing all along to build its military and implement an aggressive strategy from Northeast to Southeast Asia, and in the East and South China seas and the Taiwan Strait.

Further, while diverting the US’ resources and attention, Beijing successfully positioned itself as a reliable good-faith negotiating partner in the eyes of one US administration after another.

It has skillfully harvested unearned Western goodwill and insulated itself from criticism for its aggressive posture toward Taiwan and in the maritime domain, its predatory trade practices, its deplorable human rights abuses, its cybertheft and other contraventions of international law and norms.

Using its veto power on the UN Security Council, China shielded North Korea from the most crippling sanctions then helped it survive the watered-down penalties. Working with Russia and other malign actors, it has also undermined US sanctions.

The pattern always was to do just enough to be seen as a responsible international stakeholder, but not enough actually to change North Korean behavior.

Finally, just as the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign appeared about to bear fruit at a planned summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) intervened.