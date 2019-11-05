Can the US stem the tide of ‘fake news’ in a postmodern world?

By Evgeny Morozov / The Guardian

Three years into US President Donald Trump’s presidency, the moral panic over “fake news” and “post-truth” has not abated. If anything, it has blossomed into a full-blown culture war.

Conservatives insist that their views are suppressed by Facebook and Twitter; progressives accuse the same platforms of not doing enough to crack down on hate speech and foreign manipulation of elections.

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg’s recent testimony in the US Congress — where politicians competed to deal him the lethal rhetorical blow — does not bode well for Silicon Valley.

The Valley’s only savior, at this point, is the Chinese Communist Party. Only indefinite trade dispute with China would prevent US lawmakers from regulating the “strategic” tech sector; to break up the industry would weaken Washington’s global standing. The Trump administration is not blind to these risks.

Invoking the Chinese threat has bought the tech companies some time, but it would not work forever. The impending tech bubble is only going to increase everyone’s hatred of Silicon Valley; the calls for action will grow louder.

The public humiliations of WeWork and Uber, the former darlings of tech investors, are signs that public tolerance of highfalutin technology platforms (and their leaders) is already running short. More government regulation is, indeed, likely to follow — and stemming the tide of “fake news” would be one of the highest priorities.

However, just how strong is that tide? What remains unexamined — in the public debate, but also in many academic discussions of “post-truth” — is the background assumption that ours is the time of postmodernism on steroids: a time where no firm truths hold and no single narrative can survive the assault of radically different worldviews grounded in diverse material, cultural and racial experiences.

To deny that something like this is happening — facilitated by the business models of digital platforms, their algorithmic nudges and the filter bubbles that result thereof — would be disingenuous. However, the fragmentation of truth is only one — and perhaps not the most important part — of the story.

One unappreciated paradox of today’s “digital condition” is that it celebrates post-truth and hyper-truth simultaneously. As narratives get fragmented, allowing competing truths to proliferate, there is also a concurrent effort to deploy bots, ledgers and algorithms to produce a singular, objective and eternal truth.

The first stage of this “objectification” began with Wikipedia. Although the platform could be used to provide multiple readings and interpretations of any subject or phenomenon, a decision was taken that a “community” of editors and writers, armed with trustworthy and reliable sources, would converge upon a single interpretation of history.

While the critics of Wikipedia zeroed in on the fact that it was, in a truly radical manner, democratizing the production of knowledge — everyone could contribute! — they missed a more fundamental, conservative side of the project: While many controversial topics featured lengthy and often bitter discussions among the editors, the front-end presentation often gave no explicit sign of internal disagreement. The controversy and disagreement were, thus, hidden from the average viewer.

Instead, the proliferation of editorial and citational guidelines and regulations on Wikipedia ensured that those rules were presumed to have more say in determining the content of a page than the information supplied by the very subject of the entry. Hence, the many curious cases of people complaining that Wikipedia has wrong information about them, but they cannot change it as they are not presumed to be “authoritative” sources about themselves. This adherence to rationality and rules is the true modernist part of Wikipedia that has, so far, befuddled many of its observers.