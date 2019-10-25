Rich cities rebelling due to a widely shared sense of unfairness

By Jeffrey Sachs

Three of the world’s more affluent cities have erupted in protests and unrest this year.

Paris has faced waves of protests and rioting since November last year, soon after French President Emmanuel Macron raised fuel taxes. Hong Kong has been in upheaval since March, after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) proposed a law to allow extradition to mainland China. Santiago exploded in rioting this month after Chilean President Sebastian Pinera ordered an increase in metro prices.

Each protest has its distinct local factors, but taken together, they tell a larger story of what can happen when a sense of unfairness combines with a widespread perception of low social mobility.

By the traditional metric of GDP per capita, the three cities are paragons of economic success.

Per capita income is about US$40,000 in Hong Kong, more than US$60,000 in Paris and about US$18,000 in Santiago, one of the wealthiest cities in Latin America. In this year’s Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum, Hong Kong ranks third, France 15th and Chile 33rd (the best in Latin America by a wide margin).

Yet, while these countries are quite rich and competitive by conventional standards, their populations are dissatisfied with key aspects of their lives. According to this year’s World Happiness Report, the citizens of Hong Kong, France and Chile feel that their lives are stuck in important ways.

Each year, the Gallup Poll asks people all over the world, “Are you satisfied or dissatisfied with your freedom to choose what you do with your life?” While Hong Kong ranks ninth globally in GDP per capita, it ranks far lower, in 66th place, in terms of the public’s perception of the personal freedom to choose a life course.

The same discrepancy is apparent in France (25th in GDP per capita, but 69th in freedom to choose) and Chile (48th and 98th respectively).

Ironically, both the Heritage Foundation and Simon Fraser University rank Hong Kong as having the most economic freedom in the entire world, yet Hong Kong residents despair of their freedom to choose what to do with their lives.

In all three countries, urban young people not born into wealth despair of their chances of finding affordable housing and a decent job. In Hong Kong, property prices relative to average salaries are among the highest in the world. Chile has the highest income inequality in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the club of high-income countries. In France, children of elite families have vast advantages in their life course.

Because of very high housing prices, most people are pushed away from the central business districts and typically depend on personal vehicles or public transport to get to work. Much of the public might thus be especially sensitive to changes in transportation prices, as shown by the explosion of protests in Paris and Santiago.

Hong Kong, France and Chile are hardly alone in facing a crisis of social mobility and grievances over inequality. The US is experiencing soaring suicide rates and other signs of social distress, such as mass shootings, at a time of unprecedented inequality and a collapse in public trust in government. The US would certainly see more social explosions ahead if it continues with politics and economics as usual.

LEARNING LESSONS