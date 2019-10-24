The end of Sri Lankan democracy?

By Brahma Chellaney

One of Asia’s oldest democracies might be in jeopardy. Sri Lanka’s presidential election next month is expected to bring to power another member of the Rajapaksa family, whose affinity for authoritarianism, violence and corruption is well-known. While Sri Lanka’s democracy survived the last test — an attempted constitutional coup by outgoing Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena a year ago — it might not survive a Gotabaya Rajapaksa presidency.

Gotabaya, as he is popularly known, is the frontrunner and previously served as Sri Lanka’s defense chief under his older brother former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, Sirisena’s predecessor.

Mahinda’s decade-long tenure, which ended in 2015, was characterized by brazen nepotism, with the four Rajapaksa brothers controlling many government ministries and about 80 percent of total public spending.

By steadily expanding presidential powers, Mahinda created a quasi-dictatorship known for human-rights abuses and accused of war crimes.

Moreover, Mahinda’s pro-China foreign policy allowed for the swift expansion of Chinese influence in Sri Lanka — and rapid growth in Sri Lankan debt to China. It was the debt incurred during the last Rajapaksa presidency that forced Sirisena in 2017 to sign away to China the Indian Ocean’s most strategic port, Hambantota, along with 6,070 hectares of nearby land, on a 99-year lease.

This Hong Kong-style concession was modeled on the UK’s 19th-century colonial imposition on China.

There is little reason to doubt that Gotabaya would revive his brother’s corrosive legacy. Simply by becoming president, he could gain immunity from two lawsuits pending in US federal court over war crimes allegedly committed while he was defense chief.

With the Sri Lankan parliament’s restoration of presidential term limits prohibiting Mahinda from running again, Gotabaya renounced his US citizenship to become eligible to contest the election.

Mahinda in 2009 oversaw the end of Sri Lanka’s brutal 25-year civil war. However, he was no agent of peace. During the war’s final years, thousands of people — from aid workers and Tamil civilians to the Rajapaksa family’s political opponents — disappeared or were tortured.

The final military offensive against the Tamil Tiger rebels was, according to the UN, a “grave assault on the entire regime of international law,” with as many as 40,000 civilians killed.

According to a wartime military commander, Sarath Fonseka, Gotabaya ordered the summary execution of rebel leaders as they surrendered.

Despite the horrors they inflicted on Sri Lanka’s mostly Hindu Tamil minority, the Rajapaksa brothers became heroes to many among the country’s largely Buddhist Sinhalese majority. That emboldened Mahinda to step up efforts to fashion a mono-ethnic identity for a multiethnic country.

Renewing this approach, as Gotabaya is sure to do, would hardly ease the sectarian divide that triggered the civil war, let alone more recent tensions between the Sinhalese and Sri Lanka’s Muslims.

Those tensions increased sharply in April, when Muslim militants carried out a series of bombings on Easter Sunday that killed 253 people and wounded hundreds more.

Not only was this one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history; it was also the first major Muslim militant attack that Sri Lanka, where Muslims constitute one-10th of the population, had ever experienced. However, that does not mean it was unforeseeable.