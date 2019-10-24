Watchful of the threats China poses to industry

By Lee Chia-tung 李家同

The slogan “Protect Taiwan” is being bandied around. It reminds me of a similar phrase: “Protect Great Taiwan,” which we used to hear decades ago. The threat from China is forever with us and while the danger stems both from its internal and external affairs, the technological advances being made in China constitute the greatest threat.

China’s competencies in 5G technology are well known, as is its ability to construct high-speed railways. We are all aware of the strides China has made in military technology, but we should also pay attention to its astonishing advances in industry and manufacturing, which are a major threat to Taiwan’s manufacturers.

Some Chinese manufacturers are not making money, but are able to offer high salaries that poach Taiwanese talent. They are even announcing plans to expand. This would not happen in any other country.

Factories in China can do this because the government takes industrial development seriously, and has put all kinds of mechanisms in motion to assist industry. In many cases, the Chinese government covers the cost of constructing the plants, including the purchase of equipment.

However, the Chinese government is not simply offering financial assistance. It stipulates that the plants receiving help must buy locally made equipment. This means that equipment and components produced in China at the very least have a market.

The Chinese Communist Party is not overseeing a communist system, nor is it running a capitalist system: It is operating state capitalism. Taiwanese should be aware of the threat that this poses.

Taiwan’s economy and industry are intimately linked. In the past, our industrial technology surpassed China’s, but following former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) economic reforms, we have watched aghast as China’s pace of progress has caught up with us.

Taiwan needs a comprehensive policy to deal with these threats, and to do so it must understand some of China’s advantages.

First, the Chinese government’s ambition and patience: It is closely involved in the development of nuclear weapons, long-distance missiles, high-speed railways and 5G technologies, and has put much time and effort into these areas.

Second, Beijing helps companies compete with less competitive rivals in the same sector.

Third, China cultivates large numbers of outstanding graduates. Fourth, China courts Taiwanese talent, and provides the right salaries to attract them.

Finally, Chinese officials, even heads of local governments, take a keen interest in economic development.

These strengths are mitigated by a number of shortcomings of which I list three:

First, engineers lack fundamental scientific understanding. Very few engineers in China can develop engineering simulation software by themselves.

Second, basic industries and technology still lag behind more advanced countries, and China relies on imports for many specialized chemical products.

Third, young Chinese are increasingly more interested in making money than in developing science and technology, as their predecessors were.

The government understands our nation’s strengths and shortcomings better than I do, but I will offer an anecdote to make my point. I was told by the representatives of a Taiwanese technology company that they produce an industrial product and that they in no way feared competition from China. They said that they had plowed decades of work into this product and that it would be extremely difficult for anyone to catch up with them.