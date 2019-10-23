There will be no more Facebook revolutions

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg Opinion

“Twitter revolution,” “Facebook revolution” — these terms became widespread during the Arab Spring rebellions at the beginning of this decade, but they are outdated now. For today’s protesters in Hong Kong and Barcelona, or for Extinction Rebellion advocates in capitals around the world, the social networks and even messenger applications run by big US corporations are becoming a secondary tool, and one not used for organizational purposes.

After protesters forced then-Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to resign in February 2011, one of the revolution’s public faces, Google executive Wael Ghonim, went on CNN to be interviewed by anchors Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer. When Blitzer asked him what was going to happen next, the following exchange ensued:

Ghonim: Ask Facebook.

Blitzer: Ask what?

Ghonim: Facebook.

Cooper: Facebook.

Blitzer: Facebook. You’re giving Facebook a lot of credit for this?

Ghonim: Yes, for sure. I want to meet Mark Zuckerberg one day and thank him, actually. This revolution started online. This revolution started on Facebook.

That was so 2011. If there is any one app that today’s protesters would want to credit, it is Telegram.

However, not even this itinerant messenger, whose team was based in St Petersburg, Berlin, London and Singapore before ending up in Dubai, plays the same kind of outsize role that Facebook and Twitter took on in previous protests, up to and including Hong Kong’s 2014 “Umbrella movement.”

With its powerful group messaging functionality and “channel” feature that allows users to broadcast information, Telegram is the central media platform for the Hong Kong protesters of today, who are now pushing for greater democracy for the former British colony.

It is also the go-to tool for pro-independence Catalans who have taken to the streets to protest the long prison sentences for leaders of the Spanish region’s doomed 2017 secession bid. There, the secretive Democratic Tsunami group uses Telegram to communicate with its 150,000 followers. It also uses a Telegram bot to collect data for an app that it created to map protest activities and street clashes.

For its part, Extinction Rebellion has been moving from Facebook-owned WhatsApp to Telegram, because the app allows bigger group chats and it has a voting tool that allows independent-minded rebels to decide what they want to do. This tool is also used in Hong Kong.

Signal, the encrypted messenger, and Mattermost, an open-source alternative to the enterprise messenger Slack, are also popular among activists.

Direct file transfers, encrypted messengers and specially created apps have become essential for spreading all kinds of material that might land its distributors in trouble — such as the fake boarding passes Democratic Tsunami sent out so protesters could get into the Barcelona airport on Tuesday last week, causing more than 100 flights to be canceled.

Of course, today’s activists still use social media platforms run by big US corporations, but when they do, it is mainly for outward communication such as with the media, not with people actively involved in the protests.

Since the Arab Spring, governments have themselves mastered the use of big commercial social media networks. Since the Hong Kong protests began, both Facebook and Twitter have complained about China’s attempts to use them for disinformation and counterpropaganda.