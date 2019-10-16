Exposing the fake ‘1992 consensus’

By Jerome Keating

In his retirement speech to the US Congress, US Army general Douglas MacArthur is remembered for quoting the well-known line from an old US Army ballad: “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”

However, when it comes to old politicians in Taiwan, that same line neither applies nor holds true. Instead of fading away, they continually try to find ways to stay in the game.

One recent example is former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) speech at a seminar on national security.

First, Ma had his usual laundry list of reasons why President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was doing a bad job: She relied too much on the US for Taiwan’s security; she lost too many of diplomatic allies; she let talks with the US on bilateral trade falter, etc.

However, and more important, at the heart of Ma’s discourse was how he once again felt obligated to drag out the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) canard, the so-called “1992 consensus.”

He further took issue with Tsai’s refusal to recognize all the “special ties and agreements” that the KMT claimed to have established with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1992.

It is common knowledge that in 2006 former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted that he made up this fictitious phrase and claim in 2000. And yet, Ma, as if ironically trying to bring a dead horse back to life, continues to chastise Tsai for not accepting this lie.

There is no need to go through all the details on how the only real agreements made in 1992 were that the two governments on each side of the Taiwan Strait agreed to recognize the other’s university degrees and to allow letters, correspondence and other materials to be exchanged.

That said, what is more important for Taiwanese is to ask why Su felt obligated to fabricate this claim, especially when it was eight years after the alleged fact?

Then, they must further ask why do Ma and so many of the KMT continue to try to propagate Su’s fabrication?

In answer to the first, 2000 was the first time that the KMT lost the presidency. Democratic Progressive Party candidate Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) won after the KMT’s then-vice president Lien Chan (連戰) and independent James Soong (宋楚瑜) split the KMT vote.

It was with that loss that the KMT sensed that the hand was writing on the wall and that it was losing its claim for any future legitimacy in Taiwan.

The KMT needed its version of the “Donation of Constantine,” a famous middle-age forgery by which the Roman papacy claimed spiritual and territorial power from the 4th-century Roman Emperor Constantine. Su provided that fake legitimacy with the “1992 consensus.”

The next question is more difficult and probing. If the claim to the “1992 consensus” is false, why then do the KMT and Ma, in particular, keep insisting on this falsehood? This answer has several parts.

The basis of the fake consensus is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait agree that there is only “one China.” They differ only in that each side has its interpretation of what that “China” means and who is its legitimate ruler.

Essential to each side’s interpretation is that Taiwan is simply a province of China no matter who rules it.

The KMT makes the further claim that the reason for its agreeing with the PRC that there is only “one China” along with Taiwan as part of that “one China” is that this keeps the PRC from declaring war on Taiwan. That claim is false.