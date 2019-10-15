Titans of Thai fishing industry collaborate to tackle slavery

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SAMUT SAKHON, Thailand

Zin Mar was a housewife in Bago, Myanmar, when she saw an advertisement for a job at Thai Union Group, a global seafood supplier and the world’s biggest producer of tuna.

The 44-year-old paid a local recruitment agency about 4,300 Thai baht (US$142) — less than half the sum that most migrants from Myanmar pay to win work in neighboring Thailand.

Zin Mar is among the 23,000 Burmese workers Thai Union employed under what the company calls its ethical migrant recruitment policy.

Three in four of its workers are migrants in a company that operates in 13 nations and is considered a leader in efforts to clean up an industry that was rife with worker abuse.

Four years after the Thai seafood industry came under fire for its work practices, the government and private sector have introduced a raft of measures — from worker contracts to tighter laws — to clean up the multibillion-dollar sector.

Thai Union was among the first to react, though campaigners say smaller firms have copied its lead and the pace of reform must continue if the industry is to ward off bad practice.

The industry was badly in need of a cleanup.

It was in 2014 accused of widespread slavery, trafficking, and violence on fishing boats and in processing factories.

Thai Union in 2016 was among the first in the $6.6 billion industry to adopt an ethical recruitment policy, with help from the Migrant Worker Rights Network (MWRN), a Thai non-profit assisting migrant workers, to reduce worker debt.

Debt bondage is one of the world’s most prevalent forms of modern slavery, affecting 610,000 people in Thailand, according to the Global Slavery Index by rights group Walk Free Foundation.

Under debt bondage, workers are tricked into paying to get a job, then end up trapped in a never-ending cycle of repayments that effectively means they work for free and are enslaved.

Under the more ethical Thai Union policy, it pays the recruitment fees, while workers pay about 4,300 baht for permits, health checks, visas and other services.

One of the first collaborations between the private sector and civil society, it spawned a host of copies, such as the Seafood Task Force, a coalition of businesses and charities that regularly audits fishing vessels to prevent human rights abuses.

Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thailand’s largest agriculture conglomerate, has worked for two years with a campaign group that helps migrant workers lodge complaints about their company.

Another firm, Seafresh Industry, has joined with the anti-trafficking Issara Institute to set up a migrant helpline.

“There’s an increasing dialogue taking place between industry and civil society,” said Darian McBain, who joined Thai Union in 2015 as global director of corporate affairs and sustainability.

Thailand officially has 3 million migrant workers and the UN estimates there are at least 2 million more working illegally across the nation.

Many are mired in debt or were trafficked into Thailand against their will, rights activists say.

About 55 percent of seafood processing workers paid a recruitment fee in Thailand averaging 11,000 baht, according to a report last year by the International Labour Organization.

“The first thing we did was give the MWRN access to our facility so they could talk to workers and what they found was that migrant workers were arriving from Myanmar in large debts that had built up as they journeyed to Thailand,” McBain said.