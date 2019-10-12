Amateurs turned academic sleuths

By Ping-yen Lai 賴秉彥

The high drama of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) thesis controversy has been staged for quite some time and is still ongoing. In a bid to investigate Tsai’s possible fraud on her thesis, some scholars traveled to the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) library to spend a few field days there and take a close look at Tsai’s thesis.

This is quite an anecdote or sideshow, because for those who were earnest enough to travel across the world and do research at the LSE library, they were playing their ball games on a foreign, if not alien, turf that lies well outside their academic expertise, with high risks of running into conclusions that were not substantiated by well-thought arguments or solid evidence.

There are at least three major hurdles that need to be identified and taken care of when stepping into a potential minefield as such.

First, it is very difficult to comment on, and criticize someone’s work, if you are trained throughout your life in a different field.

Second, there are 35 years in between 1984 — which happens to be the year of George Orwell’s dismal prediction, as well as the year when Tsai submitted her thesis — and now. The procedures and protocols of obtaining a doctorate in any given institution could have significantly evolved.

On top of that, there are different protocols among different schools, and it is improper to conclude anything from just the set of protocols with which one is familiar.

Furthermore, while researching Tsai’s thesis at the LSE library, scholars might need to pick up techniques such as evidence collection and interviewing, as deemed necessary by circumstances, since they were taking up the role of an accidental detective, if not a true detective.

In his 1997 article, titled “The Accidental Theorist,” that appeared on Slate, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman described a scene when a Rolling Stone reporter, William Greider, assumed the role of theorist and went on to write his 473-page book, sending out a warning message that technological innovation could have taken, and will be taking, jobs away.

As pointed out by Krugman, Greider and “his unwary readers imagine that his conclusions simply emerge from the facts, unaware that they are driven by implicit assumptions that could not survive the light of day.”

Somehow, I felt compelled to comment on the first hurdle: problems created by differences in academic training. This has been motivated by a report that appeared in Upmedia on Oct. 5, when Hsu Yung-tai (徐永泰), one of the earnest investigators who visited the LSE library, doubted how a doctorate in law actually dealt more with topics of trade policies.

My argument is purely based on my training in interdisciplinary studies, as opposed to Hsu’s collection of evidence from the LSE library.

Tsai’s research is on international trade law, which, to say the least, is not a hot field in law school because it is intertwined with international trade policy. Normally, law students just do not feel that comfortable dealing with issues that cut across law and economics, which is outside their comfort zone and will potentially call for a different strategy or mindset.

Back then, could Tsai be equipped with the expertise to research her topic in international trade law? After all, she wrapped up her doctorate in just two years. The whole thing is not unlikely because Tsai majored in competition law, another marginal field in law school, during her study at Cornell University.