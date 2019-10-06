New approach to diplomatic bind

By David Pendery 潘大為

Taiwan’s recent diplomatic quandaries, notably the severance of ties with the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, are serious problems that must be addressed — to the extent they could be addressed at all. To be sure, with fully six allies having withdrawn recognition of Taiwan in the past two years, the nation of Taiwan faces a near-emergency.

Of course, this is a decades-old issue, and virtually every other country worldwide has done the same thing in the past 60 years. Thus, it is not really surprising, and it is a challenge that Taiwan must regularly face. Taiwan’s remaining 15 allies find themselves in a ticklish position, “supporting” a country (the Republic of China, ROC) that few other nations do, one which has largely been cast in the dustbin of history. What is Taiwan able to do?

We should note here that what the six nations have done with Taiwan in the past few years is their perfect right and prerogative. Claims that they should be punished — and the US is at the forefront here — are brazen and in essence illegal (call it interfering in another state’s internal affairs).

What they have done is perfectly lawful, hard though it might be to face and considered a good idea by many. Critics of these moves treat them as if they are negligible affairs, and such an attitude is disrespectful to nation-states worldwide. These nations are making serious decisions about international diplomatic affairs, and they must be treated with dignity in so doing. This insistence on retribution is shameless and must be abrogated.

To be sure, Taiwan’s situation looks dire. It seems likely that many other countries might do what other recent countries have done (and as well what the other 178 UN members have done). In the end, Taiwan could be left with no diplomatic allies.

Taiwan might one day find itself in this position — there might be no other option. This is an uncomfortable reality to face, but perhaps not without a solution, as to be examined below.

Taiwan as a nation has very little status in the world, and the ROC is doing no better. Yes, this seems odd in terms of the reality of the nation of Taiwan, a country with culture, history, peoples/ethnicities, languages, geography, world trade, laws, customs, norms, identity and a functioning government (with all of its associated necessities of nationhood).

The simple reality is that this nation does function as just that in the international system, and few other countries would doubt this. Indeed, many another country has taken the ultimate step and “recognized” Taiwan as just this in the world (the US comes that close, as do many others).

However, this does not alter the reality of Taiwan’s diminishing role and connection in world affairs. A country with no diplomatic allies, after all, could hardly be called a country at all. There are a handful of such counties in the world right now (the Republic of South Ossetia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Somaliland come to mind).

There have been observers in Taiwan who have said that allies do not matter much anyway, and in any case, the cost of maintaining the few allies that Taiwan has left — most of them underdeveloped and impoverished — is not worth it.

These people argue that losing diplomatic allies is tolerable, and in the same light it would not be the end of the world for Taiwan if its diplomatic allies dropped to zero, as long as it has the support of world powers such as the US, the EU and Japan.