California’s cross-cutting climate strategies set an example

By Lenny Mendonca and Kate Gordon

We are parents, and one of us (Lenny Mendonca) is also a grandparent. We are keenly aware of how the intensifying impact of climate change could affect the futures of not only our children and grandchildren, but also of families throughout California and around the world.

However, thinking about the effects of climate change does not break our will; on the contrary, it only strengthens our resolve to work with California Governor Gavin Newsom to advance his vision for a more sustainable and inclusive economic-growth strategy in our great state.

California’s determination to act only grows as climate effects hit home. Our commitment to innovative climate solutions deepens even as US President Donald Trump’s administration attempts to demolish climate protections. (Trump has already taken action 129 times to repeal or weaken climate regulations. Attempting to revoke California’s long-held authority to set its own auto-emissions standards is only the most recent maneuver.)

For example, on Sept. 20, Newsom signed an executive order that seeks “to leverage the state’s US$700 billion pension investment portfolio and assets to advance California’s climate leadership.”

The order “also directs multiple state agencies and departments to review and update overall operations, transportation investments, and use of the state’s purchasing power to advance groundbreaking climate goals.”

Indeed, staying focused on solutions is the only sensible — and moral — option. Just ask Californians living with a longer and more severe “fire season” than ever before, or owners of coastal homes and businesses trying in vain to find insurance to protect their buildings against sea-level rise, or inland residents facing more frequent extreme-heat days.

Of course, as with all disruptions, the state’s low-income and disadvantaged communities will disproportionally feel the impacts of climate change. Without support, they will be the least able to adapt and build resilience.

That is why California is committed to climate leadership through an all-hands-on-deck approach. That means not only reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, but also integrating housing and transportation planning, economic development strategies and workforce investments. The goal is to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2045, while advancing a community-driven transition strategy that implements climate-resilience measures to address the effects Californians are feeling today.

In California, climate change, housing and transportation are inextricably linked. Nearly 70 percent of employment growth from 2010 to last year was concentrated in the coastal areas around Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. However, housing in those areas is unaffordable for most, meaning that many live far from their workplaces.

As a result, a growing number of Californians are now living a commuter’s nightmare, spending more time in their vehicles and less time with their families. And longer commutes mean that California’s transportation emissions — which already account for 51 percent of the state’s total emissions — are on the rise.

So, beyond imposing stricter vehicle-emissions standards, Newsom has set a goal of building 3.5 million new housing units by 2025. Working with the state legislature, his administration has allocated US$1.75 billion to boost housing construction by financing loans and tax breaks for developers of affordable housing, especially those building infill housing nearer to employment hubs.