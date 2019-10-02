Battle to woo the trade dispute’s corporate refugees intensifies

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat / Reuters, CHONBURI, Thailand

When US-China trade dispute tariffs jolted Chinese tire firm Prinx Chengshan into speeding up foreign investment plans, the company wound up in Thailand, thanks to that nation’s relentless courtship.

With an initial investment of US$300 million, the company is now racing to build a factory to export tires to the US next year, based in a Thai industrial zone reinvigorated by the trade spat.

Multiple visits to China by the Thai Board of Investment helped. So did two personal meetings with Thailand’s top economic policymaker, company manager Ju Xunning (鞠訓寧) said.

“This impressed our company and this is also one of the main reasons for choosing Thailand,” Ju said. “It’s apparent that the government values doing business with us.”

With global economic growth flagging, in part because of US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China, competition is growing among Asian nations to win investment from companies moving supply chains to escape higher tariffs.

Tax breaks, promises to slash red tape and trade missions are all on the table.

“Companies have thrown in the towel on the status quo,” IHS Markit Asia-Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said.

Vietnam has benefited most from the shifts in terms of the number of companies moving business, according to independent surveys, but other Asian nations are eager to bring in more business as well, including India and Indonesia.

The trade dispute has breathed new life into Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, where Prinx Chengshan is building its factory. The program was set up under the former military junta to boost growth that has for years lagged regional peers.

Pledged investment for the zone rose nearly fourfold year-on-year to 88 billion baht (US$2.87 billion) in the first half of this year. One of the main drivers was investment from companies trying to escape tariffs.

Thailand’s biggest industrial estate developer WHA, which has nine developments in the area, said Chinese companies account for 43 percent of its land sales, up from less than 3 percent before the trade spat.

Chinese companies are being catered to carefully, WHA chief executive Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said.

“I told one company: ‘This location is very good. You’ll be at the heart of the estate and everyone else will be your tributaries. The feng shui is perfect, you’re the emperor,’” she said.

Hong Kong-listed Prinx Chengshan said it had planned on moving tire production to Malaysia, but wavered after the Malaysian election early last year.

“The government couldn’t fulfill several of the promises made to us and we eventually gave up,” Ju said at his makeshift office near a building site.

Malaysian Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming (王建民) said that although Prinx Chengshan had gone elsewhere, the nation had attracted another Chinese tire company — Maxtrek Tyres, a subsidiary of Zhaoqing Junhong Corp Ltd — as well as a paper plant and further Chinese investment.

Both Thailand and Malaysia have since sweetened their deals.

Thailand this month offered a new range of “relocation incentives” — including a five-year 50 percent corporate tax cut — while Malaysia set up an investment board to encourage relocations.

“If approvals took three months earlier, now it would take a month,” Ong said. “The trend we see is that many of these strategic investments are reacting to the US-China conflict.”