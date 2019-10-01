US, Taiwan fettered by policy of ‘one China’

By Michael Lin 林正二

The Republic of China (ROC) has lost another two allies. Had this happened in any other country, the government and the opposition would have joined in condemning China. However, due to national identity issues and a political struggle, the opposition used this as an opportunity to attack the government.

It was the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) mistaken “one China” goal of “retaking the Chinese mainland” that led to Taiwan’s diplomatic decline, and now the KMT is shamelessly condemning the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

In 1949, the KMT government was defeated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Chinese Civil War and retreated to Taiwan, while the US was still standing by watching the ROC’s crisis.

When the Korean War broke out in 1950, the CCP sent troops to assist North Korea, while the US adopted a policy of containment and signed the Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty, recognizing the ROC as the representative of China, allowing it to remain in the UN.

After the Korean War, the US initiated a series of talks with China aimed at building relations between the two, based on the CCP’s military strength and the amount of territory controlled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Meanwhile, developing countries advocated that the PRC replace the ROC at the UN.

In the 1970s, then-US president Richard Nixon used a strategic alliance between the US and China to contain Russia, issuing the joint US-China Shanghai Communique and laying the foundation for diplomatic relations and the US’ “one China” policy.

Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) knew that the international situation was unfavorable to having the ROC remain as the UN representative of China, but pretending that he had the “legally constituted authority” — that the ROC government in Taiwan ruled all of China so that Chiang could remain indefinitely in power — he stubbornly continued to promote a “one China” policy in which the ROC ruled all of China and was the only legitimate government to represent it.

He also advocated “retaking the Chinese mainland,” with a foreign policy based on the idea that “gentlemen cannot stand together with thieves.”

This resulted in the loss of many diplomatic allies and the ROC’s withdrawal from the UN, thus preventing Taiwan from being a de jure independent country.

At the time, China was neither a powerful nation nor a member of the UN, and the US was trying to offer Taiwan support by keeping it in the UN with a “two China” solution.

Had the KMT government denounced sovereignty over China, Taiwan would have remained in the UN and kept most of its diplomatic allies. It could then have become a de jure independent nation by writing a new constitution and changing its name.

During the Cold War, the KMT’s “one China” stance and its “gentlemen cannot stand together with thieves” policy also lost it many allies. After establishing diplomatic ties with China, the US and other countries had to follow a “one China” policy, which seriously suppresses Taiwan’s diplomacy.

To expand diplomatic relations, the most important task for Taiwan is to break through the diplomatic restrictions caused by the US’ “one China” policy.

The government must review the situation and make the most of the US’ Taiwan Travel Act and other such US legislation to build a stronger relationship with the US.