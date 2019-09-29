German city offers workers a free one-month stay

By David Lepeska / The Guardian

Last year, Eva Bodenmuller read about a city in eastern Germany inviting people to live there for a month for free. She and her partner Carsten Borck, an artist, knew they had to leave their residence in Italy soon and were not looking forward to moving back to their native Berlin.

“I thought: ‘Why not Gorlitz?’” said Bodenmuller, a freelance journalist.

Gorlitz, Germany’s easternmost city, is a well-preserved gem that has played the part of a quaint Mitteleuropean burg in Hollywood films from The Grand Budapest Hotel to Inglourious Basterds to The Reader.

However, its pastel-colored old town, which draws 140,000 tourists a year, hides a darker reality.

The city has Germany’s lowest wages and one of the country’s highest shares of far-right voters. After the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, easterners fled west in droves, driving Gorlitz’s population down more than 25 percent to 54,000 in 2013.

City officials decided they needed to do something to reverse this trend, and hit upon the idea of offering a free one-month stay, no strings attached.

Other cities had already been experimenting with the idea of luring new residents by offering to cover their housing. Detroit was the first big city to try it, launching an innovative program of paying promising young professionals to live and work in the city for a year, and today the idea is being used everywhere from the Greek island of Antikythera to Candela, Italy, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, which offers US$10,000 to digital workers to move there for a year.

The proportion of workers who conduct their business remotely is growing. Already, millions of people spend much of their adult lives hopscotching from one place to another, perhaps including the occasional work-tourism visit to Medellin or Tokyo.

The officials behind Gorlitz’s program figured it could both attract some of those nomadic workers and give them the chance to learn some lessons on how to reverse its population decline.

“When we applied we thought the project was about convincing people to move to Gorlitz,” Borck said over borscht at a restaurant overlooking the Neisse River. “But now we have the feeling it doesn’t matter whether we stay here after these four weeks or not. We’re just the laboratory mice for this science experiment.”

The Gorlitz-based Interdisciplinary Centre for Ecological and Revitalizing Urban Transformation (IZS), which is overseeing “Testing the City,” as the federally funded project is known, received more than 150 applications. Two-thirds were from larger cities, and several came from outside Germany, including from Hungary, the Czech Republic, the US and the UK.

The 54 individuals and groups participating are singles, couples and families ranging from their 20s to 60s, including digital entrepreneurs, a filmmaker, a model, visual artists and musicians. Each is assigned to one of three project-maintained apartments and offered free use of one of three spaces for work.

Though the municipality hopes that some would permanently relocate to Gorlitz, the main intention is for IZS to use participant interviews and questionnaires to inform a national urban development policy to help revive Germany’s smaller cities.

“Our aim is to learn more about what people need, and if they move, what is their motivation,” IZS head Robert Knippschild said.