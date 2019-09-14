Biomass energy perfect for Taiwan

By Hua Jian 華健

When Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, put forward his vision for an energy policy on Aug. 21, he proposed that work on the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) could be restarted under certain conditions. This proposal has sparked a new war of words between the pan-blue and pan-green political camps.

To defeat their opponents, some Taiwanese politicians put the debate about energy resources in terms that suggest that if we do not have nuclear power, we will have to burn coal, and if we do not burn coal, we will have to have nuclear power. To this end, they are not shy of belittling or even completely negating the value of renewable energy sources and improved energy efficiency, which are much less controversial and have considerable potential.

According to the Democratic Progressive Party government’s energy transition agenda, 20 percent of the nation’s electricity should be generated from renewable sources by 2025. At present, this target relies almost completely on solar panels and wind power, which is mainly generated in coastal areas and offshore.

Many countries have been adopting biomass energy to replace coal-fired power generation, with a view to improving air quality, so biomass has good prospects for continued growth. In Taiwan, biomass, which is mainly derived from plants, is a 100 percent indigenous source of energy. With Taiwan’s advantageous conditions for plant growth, it should be possible to guarantee a steady supply of biomass energy, which can compensate for the inherent weakness of wind and solar energy, namely their intermittent nature.

At present, the world’s main source of fuel for biomass energy is wood, but there are others, such as agricultural waste products and sorted garbage. From a sustainability point of view, biomass can reduce pollution and greenhouse emissions generated in these substances’ lifecycle, while also avoiding undesirable social, environmental and economic impacts and helping to decarbonize the entire system of energy resources.

In the past few years, many architects and construction businesses around the world have woken up to the fact that wooden construction materials are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also sustainable and regenerable. Although Taiwan has rich forestry resources, it has had a long love affair with reinforced concrete. Following technical advances in the construction of large timber buildings, along with the relaxation of restrictions in construction laws, large wooden buildings have started appearing in places around the world.

Notably, March of this year saw the opening of the 18-story Mjosa Tower in Norway. This tower, which is now the world’s tallest timber building, is mainly built out of cross-laminated timber.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide as they grow, and when they are turned into building material, the carbon dioxide within them is fixed within the finished wooden product. When a timber building reaches the end of its useful life, most of the timber can be retrieved and reused as building material, so that the carbon dioxide stored in the timber never goes back into the atmosphere.

There is already a high degree of consensus in Taiwan about the need to reduce our use of fossil fuels, especially coal, to reduce air pollution, cut carbon emissions and pursue sustainability. Taiwan has advantageous conditions for growing trees, so well-managed forests are perpetually renewable, and this allows them to play an important role as resources for energy and other purposes. Using wood for biomass is good for keeping trees healthy and for improving the ecology of forests, and it can also help develop leisure and tourism, bringing job opportunities to isolated areas.