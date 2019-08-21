China’s Cathay crackdown bodes badly for Hong Kong firms

By Kyunghee Park and Angus Whitley / Bloomberg

For more than a half-century, Cathay Pacific Airways has been Hong Kong’s gateway to the world, its British heritage and Asian high-altitude luxury fusing the territory’s colonial past with its Chinese location.

However, it is that unique cultural blend that has ensnared the carrier in an increasingly out-of-control political uprising sweeping through the streets.

After months of anti-Beijing demonstrations in the territory, Cathay is emerging as the corporate fall guy as it struggles to navigate a path between the demands of the mainland and employees sympathetic to the uprising.

In a dramatic escalation, chief executive officer Rupert Hogg (何杲) resigned on Friday, capping a tumultuous week in which the carrier was rebuked by China’s regulator, boycotted by state-owned companies and excoriated by nation’s biggest bank.

China’s actions give the 72-year-old carrier a taste of a less autonomous future awaiting the airline, and other companies with a Hong Kong presence are also being dragged into the political quagmire.

Fashion houses Versace, Coach and Givenchy were forced to apologize for selling T-shirts that did not properly designate Hong Kong as part of China. HSBC Holdings said it became the subject of “groundless” rumors on the Web that linked recent executive changes to shareholder pressure. PricewaterhouseCoopers stood accused on Chinese social media platforms of not condemning the demonstrations forcefully enough after a company-linked online post, which the firm said was a fraud, appeared to support the uprising.

“Cathay is only the start,” said Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics in Malaysia. “China is sending a message to other corporations in Hong Kong that the same thing can happen to them.”

The orders by China’s aviation regulator on Aug. 9 laid bare the airline’s vulnerabilities, and its conundrum: Staff who support illegal protests are banned from Cathay services to China. And all Cathay crew need special approval to enter Chinese airspace, a crackdown that also affects many flights heading to the US and Europe.

Although Cathay does not disclose a breakdown of its China business, flights originating from there and Hong Kong account for about half of the firm’s revenue.

Add the 272 scrubbed flights and 55,000 stranded passengers after protesters occupied Hong Kong’s airport and last week has turned into one of the worst in the carrier’s history. Even before Hogg’s abrupt departure, Cathay spent the past week trying to make amends.

Merlin Swire, chairman of the airline’s biggest shareholder, on Monday last week went to Beijing to meet with aviation officials, and Cathay fired two pilots who had been suspended in relation to the protests.

A Cathay representative declined to comment on the company’s relationship with China, referring to a Monday last week message to employees in which the carrier said it is obliged to comply with regulations from the nation’s aviation authorities.

Cathay also said it will not tolerate illegal activities.

Hogg took over in May 2017, having served previously as Cathay’s chief operating officer. He joined Hong Kong property and trading conglomerate Swire Group, Cathay’s biggest shareholder, in 1986 and was appointed Cathay’s director of cargo in 2008.

On Tuesday last week, Cathay stock tumbled to its lowest close in more than 10 years. It has rebounded somewhat since as Cathay worked to undo the damage of its link to the protests, but the stock’s 6.8 percent drop this year still puts it among the 10 worst-performing carriers on the Bloomberg World Airlines Index.