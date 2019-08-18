[ LETTER ]

Consult Hong Kongers

It is patently obvious that the people of Hong Kong want no truck with the Chinese Communist Party government. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) should realize that the way forward for her government is to consult the people by way of a referendum to determine whether they wish to be a part of China or to be an independent nation, such as Singapore.

Holding such a referendum would be a challenge for Lam’s government, as she would be conscious of Chinese opposition, but with the whole world watching, it would be unwise for China to hinder such a public display of the exercise of the peoples’ will, democratically expressed. A referendum would boost her stock immensely and portray her as a stateswoman genuinely seeking the good of her people.

Any intervention by China to halt a referendum would demonstrate China’s totalitarianism and absence of any good will whatsoever toward the people of Hong Kong. The nations in the Asia-Pacific region would be given a realistic lesson in what interaction with China means.

Gavan Duffy

Queensland, Australia