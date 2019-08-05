A new strategy for protecting the planet

By Carey Biron / Thomson Reuters Foundation, WASHINGTON

For some, human rights are not enough — it is nature’s turn now.

In a growing global movement, environmentalists are trying a new legal route to protect the planet — vesting rivers, reefs and threatened habitats with “rights of nature” that override the long-held human right to harm.

Supporters say they are starting to notch victories and see momentum growing, particularly as the rising effects of climate change spur an openness to untried strategies.

Critics call the efforts unwieldy, ineffective — or illegal.

Take Toledo, Ohio, a lake city in the US Midwest whose citizens have worried about the quality of their water since toxic algae seeped from Lake Erie into the city’s system five years ago.

Stymied residents — fed up with a lack of action — took matters into their own hands this year and voted to give their local water source, the massive Lake Erie, rights to stay clean.

“It’s about saying Lake Erie has a legal right to exist, and that’s a right that we get to defend,” resident Markie Miller said.

Miller said the 2014 algae outbreak in the world’s 11th-biggest lake left half a million people with no safe water over three stifling summer days.

And it turned out that similar outbreaks had gone unchecked for years, a product of agricultural runoff, she said.

“That bothered me — we’ve been watching and tracking this problem but not doing anything. We should be considering the whole health of the ecosystem, not just the burden on people,” Miller said by telephone.

Officials did little, but organizers had heard about an idea that eventually went before voters: recognizing Lake Erie as a legal entity, on whose behalf citizens could sue, she said.

“We’re working in a system that isn’t designed to allow us to win — it’s designed to regulate and allow harm. So the idea behind all of this was that we wanted to change the system,” she said.

Ultimately, the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, which 61 percent of voters approved in February, would amend the Toledo city charter to state that Lake Erie had the right to “exist, flourish, and naturally evolve” and to do so free of violation.

The effort received no support from the city and has been tied up in legal wrangling ever since, Miller said.

Lawyers for local farmer Mark Drewes called it “an unconstitutional and unlawful assault on the fundamental rights of family farms” that gave the people of Toledo authority over nearly 5 million Ohio residents.

A spokesman for the Toledo mayor’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Other Ohio communities have since tried similar moves, but on July 17, state legislators outlawed all such action, saying: “Nature or any ecosystem does not have standing to participate in or bring an action in any court of common pleas.”

‘IS IT THRIVING?’

In Western law, the idea that nature has rights dates back to the 1970s, when legal scholar Christopher Stone published a touchstone article that was cited in a US Supreme Court case.

It lay largely dormant until this past decade when the notion regained currency, in the US and beyond.

“It’s certainly having an effect internationally,” said Jay Pendergrass, a vice president at the Environmental Law Institute, a Washington think tank. “It’s accelerated in terms of the countries and places that are saying this is an important legal principle that they’re going to act on.”