[ LETTERS ]

University acceptance scams

Chung Pang-yu’s (鍾邦友) observations shine a much-needed light on a problem that has received a great deal of media attention in the US — the methods by which a prospective college student attracts the attention of admissions boards and is granted permission to attend a coveted university (“Ministry must face problems at university,” July 29, page 6).

The saga continues in the US, with a seemingly unending parade of wealthy businesspeople and celebrity parents and, sadly, educators and education counselors, being tried in court and found guilty of illegally gaining acceptance to a college or university for someone’s child.

As a college professor who has taught at more than a half-dozen institutions over the past two decades, I find these actions reprehensible.

While my overriding goal has always been to provide my students with the best education possible based on my own professional experience and education, I find it disheartening that there is the possibility that at least one of the students sitting in class is there simply because his or her parents had the financial wherewithal to “buy” that seat. I want my students to be there because they truly want to succeed and are academically qualified to meet the university’s standards and mine.

I understand the “bragging rights” that colleges and universities themselves covet by being able to say their application rate was “X” and their acceptance rate was “Y.” However, those numbers should represent genuinely ambitious, highly motivated young men and women eager to make their mark in the world.

I truly hope that the Ministry of Education will take a hard, close look at the standards employed to identify qualifying applicants for what should be a “seat of honor” and not another example of “money talks.”

Kirk Hazlett

Tampa, Florida

Mayor Ko’s party name

Tomorrow Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is to found a party called “台灣民眾黨,” which roughly translates to “Taiwan People’s Party.” Such a name has already caused some controversy (“Ko launches ‘Taiwan people’s party’,” Aug. 2, page 1).

The Taiwan People’s Party was founded by Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) as the first party in Taiwan during Japanese rule (1895-1945). The name is a part of the nation’s cultural heritage, which should be respected rather than used.

In addition, the Taiwan People’s Party is a rough translation and can be confused with the People First Party.

If Ko really likes the name Taiwan People’s Party, he should consider using its properly translated Chinese name “台灣人民眾黨.”

If Ko does not like this Chinese name either, he could consider using “台灣家親黨” (Taiwan family affinity party) to reflect the spirit of his favorite political slogan: “One family on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

Ko is a physician with a high IQ of 157. He is smart enough to create a name for his party without copying from others.

Ko is also a smart politician who should try to avoid any unnecessary protests or litigations, especially regarding his party’s name.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio