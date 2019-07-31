[ LETTERS ]

The CCP’s graveyard

There is no greater fear I have for Hong Kong than to imagine tanks rolling into Central and soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army patrolling through the streets of Causeway Bay.

To see the familiar streets filled with the Hong Kong masses and posters calling for freedom pasted on the walls throughout the territory, how can I not feel a profound sense of alienation and frustration?

To watch the territory of my father fight for democracy in face of the iron fist of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and not be with my comrades.

The battle we face is not as simple as one for democracy or justice, it is fighting for ideals against pragmatic complacency.

This, I declare, is endemic in our Asian societies. We have become servile people in service of maintaining societal harmony. I do not buy this anymore.

The ideal is what we must strive for, and Hong Kong is the battleground for the ideals of democracy in Asia, and that is worth fighting for.

From the martyrs of the national revolution against the Qing Dynasty to the formation of the Republic of China, and the victory of Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) Red Army, the century-old quest has been founded on the principle of the betterment of the Chinese people; inseparable from the improvement of the people’s livelihood are liberty and democracy.

The triumph of the communists was secured by the faith of the Chinese people toward an alternative to the corrupt Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT); with their victory, China swapped one dictatorship for another.

For all the talk of liberation and freedom under communism, the communists have failed in all respects in building Utopia. Even if we grant China the benefit by calling them state-capitalists, the Leninist elements of the government persist.

The CCP will do everything it takes to destroy order in Hong Kong, the thought that a democratic alternative can work in mainland China will only throw the entire narrative of the party into doubt.

Taiwan alone serves as a threat to that narrative, but the Taiwan Strait has enabled enough distance to separate the two Chinas.

Hong Kong, on the contrary, has become a blight to the communist’s party line, and all that Beijing wants now is further chaos to ensue.

And when chaos turns to the antebellum of civil war, the tanks will roll in — and will never leave.

Hong Kong will be the graveyard of the CCP. The party was born of the youthful spirit of the May 4th Movement, sparking a new left-wing energy to Chinese intelligentsia.

The concepts of a stronger civil society and a resilient democracy were the seeds of radicalism in the Chinese youth. Hong Kong now embodies that same spirit, and is fighting for its preservation.

When the tanks roll in and blood begins flowing through the streets, the CCP will have killed everything it once was.

Nigel Li

Singapore

